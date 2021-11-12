$!Kona EV coming this month

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has confirmed the launch of the Hyundai Kona Electric this month, Hyundai’s first all-electric vehicle (EV) under to make its debut in Malaysia.

The EV will be available in two different zero-emissions battery electric powertrains – a long-range version powered by a 64kWh battery with a maximum range of 484km and a 39.2kWh battery basic version with a driving range of 305km (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test [WLTP]) with a single charge.

Pricing is estimated to start under RM150,000 for the basic model with import and excise duty exemptions. This follows the Budget 2022 announcement last Friday on the adoption of EVs in Malaysia.

Both the Kona Electric 64kWh and 39.2kWh battery variants (electricity consumption: 15.4kWh/100; CO2 emissions: 0g/km according to WLTP) feature an electric motor which delivers a maximum power of 201hp and 395Nm of immediate torque, accelerating the EV to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds – in ensuring that it is fun to drive with full power available from the first second.

HSDM says the Kona Electric offers outstanding electric performance in terms of battery range and top speed. It also features fast charging which makes it perfect for long distance drives.

Charging the lithium-ion polymer battery from 10% to 80% only takes about 47 minutes using a 100kW direct current (DC) fast charger.

The Kona Electric features an optional 11kW three-phase on board charger. This allows for significantly shorter charging times using public three-phase AC charging stations or with a private compatible wall box at home.

Drivers also have the option of charging their car at a compatible regular household power socket using the in-cable control box.

The Kona Electric is now even more recognisable with new bold exterior design updates. Among them are new bumpers, lamps, wheel design and colours which gives the EV a more sophisticated character.

The signature claddings have been refined and now in body colour, thus emphasising the model’s width and stance. Low, U-shaped skid plate and new DRL design also improve the EV’s styling.

The interior features a progressive design with a new horizontal layout and new ambient lighting technology in the foot area. Ambient lighting illuminates the passenger and driver side footwell, emphasising the lifestyle character of the vehicle.

The EV is now open for booking via Hyundai’s online shopping platform, Cl!ck to Buy www.hyundai.com.my/clicktobuy/.