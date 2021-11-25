$!Kona EV launched

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd (HSDM) on Tuesday launched its first fully electric vehicle (EV), the Kona Electric.
The EV comes in three variants: Lite (e-Lite), equipped with a 39.2-kWH battery with 7.2 kW on board charge (OBC); Plus (e-Plus), which utilises a 39.2-kWH battery with 11 kW OBC; and the Max (e-Max), powered by a 64-kWH battery with 11 kW OBC.
The Kona Electric’s high-capacity batteries support an impressive driving range of up to 305km in the e-Lite and e-Plus variants and 484km in the e-Max variant.
Equipped with a DC fast-charging feature, capable of bringing up battery levels from zero to 80% in less than an hour, Hyundai’s newest car is perfect for keeping drivers on the go.
Alternatively, conventional AC charging of the battery will take approximately 6.5 hours, 4.5 hours and 7.5 hours for a full charge for the e-Lite, e-Plus and e-Max variants respectively.
The Kona Electric is equipped with Hyundai’s cutting-edge SmartSense system, which includes various safety features such as a Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, among others.
In terms of performance, drivers of the Kona Electric will benefit from smooth and fast acceleration from zero to 100km/h within 7.6 seconds on the e-Max variant, thanks to the vehicle’s 395 Nm of torque.
The Kona Electric is fully exempted from import and excise duties, sales tax as well as road tax as announced under Budget 2022. It will be available sometime in the first quarter of next year.
The EV is currently available for viewing at the Hyundai Ara Damansara showroom at Sime Darby Motors City as well as at the Hyundai Jalan Kelang Lama showroom.
The variants’ prices are:
- e-Lite: RM149,888
- e-Plus: RM169,888
- e-Max: RM199,888
All variants come with a standard vehicle warranty of two years/50,000km* and an EV battery warranty of eight years/160,000km*.
Optional add-on packages (customers can mix and match, for example, package A + C):
A. Extended warranty and service packages: RM10,000. This package will upgrade the standard warranty to five years/100,000km* and free service maintenance for three years/50,000km*. The EV battery warranty will remain unchanged.
B. 7kw AC charging station with external charging cable (type 2): RM6,000 excluding installation.
C. 22kw AC charging station with external charging cable (type 2): RM7,000 excluding installation.
*Whichever comes first.