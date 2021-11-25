$!Kona EV launched

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors Sdn Bhd (HSDM) on Tuesday launched its first fully electric vehicle (EV), the Kona Electric.

The EV comes in three variants: Lite (e-Lite), equipped with a 39.2-kWH battery with 7.2 kW on board charge (OBC); Plus (e-Plus), which utilises a 39.2-kWH battery with 11 kW OBC; and the Max (e-Max), powered by a 64-kWH battery with 11 kW OBC.

The Kona Electric’s high-capacity batteries support an impressive driving range of up to 305km in the e-Lite and e-Plus variants and 484km in the e-Max variant.

Equipped with a DC fast-charging feature, capable of bringing up battery levels from zero to 80% in less than an hour, Hyundai’s newest car is perfect for keeping drivers on the go.

Alternatively, conventional AC charging of the battery will take approximately 6.5 hours, 4.5 hours and 7.5 hours for a full charge for the e-Lite, e-Plus and e-Max variants respectively.