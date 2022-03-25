$!Kota Kinabalu BMW dealership now at new location

REGAS Premium Sabah – the sole BMW authorised dealer in Sabah since 2018, unveiled on Wednesday its new relocated 4S (sales, service, spare parts and system) dealership in Kota Kinabalu (pix) for the BMW, BMW Motorrad, BMW Premium Selection (BPS) and BMW i brands.

The new dealership offers a wide suite of services, including car insurance (new and renewal), used car trade-in and BMW Financial Services.

BMW Group Malaysia managing director Hans de Visser said: “Since our partnership began in July 2018, Regas Premium Sabah has been an invaluable partner in providing a seamless touchpoint for our loyal customers in Sabah. As a BMW Authorised Dealer, it has successfully delivered the promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure to satisfied customers in the state, contributing over 300 vehicles to our total deliveries every year.”