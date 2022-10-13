$!Lamborghini Continues To Provide ‘Follow-Me’ Car To Bologna Airport

IF you have the opportunity to land at Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, you may see a Lamborghini moving around on the tarmac. It’s not there for a ‘Fast & Furious’ shoot but does an important duty daily as a ‘follow-me’ vehicle that guides aircraft, typically after they land or when they are taxiing to take off.

Since 2013 (its 50th anniversary year), Lamborghini has provided its sportscar to the airport which serves Bologna, the home city of Lamborghini. “The presence of Lamborghini in this hub has a two-fold value: it endorses our relationship with the region that is home to us and with which we have strong bonds, but it is also an important ‘business card’ for both Bolognese and international passengers who have the chance to appreciate our brand up close. This is a local link but with a global vision, therefore right in step with Lamborghini philosophy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Recently, the partnership was extended until 2025, and to start of the renewed association, there is complete restyling of Lamborghini’s exhibition space located in the main entrance of the terminal’s ground floor. Passengers passing through will be able to view a Lamborghini model permanently on display, buy brand accessories and, if they are staying in the city for a while, book factory and museum tours.