$!Lamborghini Continues To Provide ‘Follow-Me’ Car To Bologna Airport

IF you have the opportunity to land at Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, you may see a Lamborghini moving around on the tarmac. It’s not there for a ‘Fast & Furious’ shoot but does an important duty daily as a ‘follow-me’ vehicle that guides aircraft, typically after they land or when they are taxiing to take off.
Since 2013 (its 50th anniversary year), Lamborghini has provided its sportscar to the airport which serves Bologna, the home city of Lamborghini. “The presence of Lamborghini in this hub has a two-fold value: it endorses our relationship with the region that is home to us and with which we have strong bonds, but it is also an important ‘business card’ for both Bolognese and international passengers who have the chance to appreciate our brand up close. This is a local link but with a global vision, therefore right in step with Lamborghini philosophy,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman & CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.
Recently, the partnership was extended until 2025, and to start of the renewed association, there is complete restyling of Lamborghini’s exhibition space located in the main entrance of the terminal’s ground floor. Passengers passing through will be able to view a Lamborghini model permanently on display, buy brand accessories and, if they are staying in the city for a while, book factory and museum tours.
“We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Lamborghini, one of the excellences in this area that best represents what our region offers in terms of innovation, style and competitiveness. This renewal has also led to the implementation of a new personalized service for our most demanding customers, which will allow them to enjoy the Lamborghini experience as soon as they step off the ‘plane: something unique that can only be found at Marconi Airport,” said Nazareno Ventola, CEO & General Manager of the airport.
The Huracan EVO (a Huracan RWD was supplied earlier) follow-me car which was used since 2021 is replaced by a new one with fresh, updated livery. The livery in yellow and black is an evolution of previous colourways, with a heightened emphasis on the yellow super sportscar’s dynamism.
A black arrow starts from the front fender and opens completely at the back, where it is accentuated by the Italian tricolore that splits in two following the lines of the rear fender. The yellow and black, which echo the Lamborghini logo, are also highly visible in all weather conditions.
A new element in the partnership is the provision of a VIP shuttle service which will use the Urus super SUV (above). This is a service unique to Guglielmo Marconi Airport and available by pre-booking the airport’s VIP program, YouFirst. Available for both arrival and departure, passengers will be met by dedicated airport VIP staff and then travel between aircraft and terminal in the Urus.
The first model Lamborghini provided to Bologna airport in 2013 (its 50th anniversary year) was an Aventador. – By Chips Yap