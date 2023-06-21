Lamborghini Ditches Audi – Will Build All-New Car Thanks To Record Profits

LAMBORGHINI and Audi have been in bed under the Volkswagen Group for what seems like eons now. And part of the benefits of that relationship is spreading out costs for model development because investing a lot of money in a niche product entails taking a lot of financial risks. The first and second-generation R8 models shared the same underpinnings with the Gallardo and Huracan. But Ingolstadt has now made it clear that there won’t be a third, while Sant’Agata has declared that a brand-new baby Lambo will make its debut in 2024. After many successful years, the Huracan replacement will be an all-Lamborghini endeavor, according to Asia-Pacific area director Francesco Scardaoni. So where did all that money needed for an all-new model development come from? The success of the Urus of course. The Urus is to Lamborghini what the Cayenne is to Porsche, both are savior models.

Purists who were initially up in arms now consider the Urus to be a necessary evil as the company’s success is largely due to its enormous popularity. The brand’s best-ever year was 2022, when it had a turnover of €2.38 billion (RM12 billion) and an operating profit of 25.9%. Deliveries increased to a record-breaking 9,233 units, of which 5,367 were the Urus, and it made an operational profit of €614 million (RM3.1 billion). Scardaoni claims Lamborghini is free to design the Huracan replacement as a custom product without making any concessions because there is no mechanically similar Audi R8 planned. It will ride on a brand-new platform created especially for the supercar, while the executive left the door open to sharing it with other Volkswagen Group members. The hardware will initially only be accessible to Lamborghini.