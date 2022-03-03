$!Lamborghini: Opens new showroom, launches latest Aventador

LAMBORGHINI Kuala Lumpur today opened its brand-new showroom and service centre, marking a new chapter of partnership with SunAgata Supercars Sdn Bhd, the sole authorised dealer and after-sales service provider for Lamborghini automobiles in Malaysia. Automobili Lamborghini region director for Asia Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni, inaugurated the grand opening of the showroom with SunAgata Supercars CEO Roland Chan.

Marking the momentous occasion, the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae was unveiled for the very first time in Malaysia. This latest version of the Aventador is a celebration of the iconic V12 super sports car and combustion engine in a final production model, concentrating the purest features of all Aventador editions into a perfect finale.

“Lamborghini is a strong and highly-acclaimed brand worldwide, and our new dealership environment is a tangible demonstration of this. We believe that the strong partnership between Lamborghini and SunAgata Supercars will effectively communicate our brand values as well as deliver an unparalleled customer ownership experience. We look forward to welcome our current and new discerning clients for an immersive experience at the new Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur showroom,” said Scardaoni.

The full-service centre at Lamborghini Kuala Lumpur is set to provide high standards of attention and quality, ensuring the utmost satisfaction for all Lamborghini owners. Upon entering the showroom, customers and visitors will find themselves immersed in Lamborghini’s cutting-edge style, characterized by polygons, clean lines and modern architecture.