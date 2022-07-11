$!Lancia Delta Evo-e RX To Debut In World RX of Germany Next Weekend

THE World Rallycross (RX) Championship has gone electric and since the first round of the 2022 championship in August, teams have been running cars which have been modified with electric powertrains. As in the WRC, the top tiers will run the new RX1e rallycross cars with twin motors, pushing out 500 kW (equivalent to 680 bhp) and 880 Nm of instant torque.

GCK Motorsport, which is entering its first event next weekend, is only starting as it did not make it in time for the first 9 races. However, its entry in the coming World RX of Germany is much anticipated by enthusiasts because Guerlain Chicherit’s GCK Motorsport will be running a car which was first launched in 1987 – the Lancia Delta.

With 6 consecutive titles from 1987 to 1992, the Delta remains the most successful car in the history of the World Rally Championship. Although the car went out of production 30 years ago, Giorgetto Giugiaro’s compact, angular design still commands admiration.

Chicherit was born in 1978 and is one of a generation inspired by Didier Auriol’s exploits while growing up. It was only natural, therefore, that the French entrepreneur turned to this emblematic model when he launched his car retrofit business in 2020. The Lancia Delta Evo-e ‘road version’ is currently in the final homologation phase in France and will soon go into production.