TC Euro Cars (TCEC) today launched its flagship premium SUV, the new Renault Koleos 2021 with three upgraded variants: Koleos, Koleos Signature and Koleos Signature Plus.

The spacious SUV with a refined interior and muscular exterior will be available for both purchase and subscription with a variety of curated plans. Powering it is the proven 2.5-litre petrol engine delivering 169hp and peak torque of 226Nm coupled with the X-Tronic CVT automatic transmission, providing a balance of performance and efficiency for an “utmost driving enjoyment”.

Striking, elegant For its 2021 Model Year, the Koleos sports a new lighting signature with PureVision full LED head and tail lamps maintained as standard across all variants. Renault’s new generation PureVision LED technology maintains excellent lighting performance whilst achieving a 10% improvement in energy efficiency compared to its predecessor. At the rear, dynamic turn indicators have been incorporated into the redesigned 3D-style cluster.

The Signature and Signature Plus variants come with an electric panoramic sunroof, adding a premium touch while enhancing the in-cabin ambience. Elevated sophistication, comfort Inside the new Koleos is a generous ergonomically-designed space with meticulous attention to detail in the trim and finish.

Updated for 2021, two fresh interior styles are available; the Koleos comes with an elegant black Riviera leather upholstery with dark striped wood trim, while the Signature and Signature Plus trims come with luxurious new Sand Grey Nappa leather upholstery with natural grain grey wood trim. Signature and Signature Plus variants come with a suite of luxury features including ventilated front seats with cushion length adjust and wide “Relax” headrests for added support.

The driver receives extra care with massage and memory seat functions ensuring a comfortable and relaxing drive. #Easylife Spend any amount of time in the new Renault Koleos and you will come to appreciate the #EasyLife* technologies embedded within. Got your hands full? Swipe your foot underneath the rear bumper to open or close the boot. Hands-free power tailgate comes standard across all variants.

Take full advantage of the in-cabin space with its Easy Folding System. The seats fold completely to provide a flat floor. R-Link2 navigation and multimedia is presented in a customisable 8.7-inch portrait touchscreen and comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ready for a personalised drive. *#EasyLife technologies bring you thoughtful innovations to help make driving easier, smoother and more enjoyable, say Renault.

The new Koleos is now available for purchase as per the Peninsular Malaysia and Pulau Langkawi prices* respectively below, applicable till June 30: - Koleos: RM181,885.68, RM110,888 - Koleos Signature: RM201,086.84, RM120,888 - Koleos Signature Plus: RM206,886.84. *On-the-road for private Individual registration without insurance.

Customers who prefer not to commit to lengthy hire-purchase tenures, may opt for TCEC’s unique vehicle “ownership” experience through one of the Renault Subscription plans. Subscription pricing details are as follows (three, two and one-year plans and monthly fees), inclusive of road tax, insurance and regular maintenance service: - Koleos: RM2,599, RM2,799, RM2,999 - Koleos Signature: RM3,099, RM3,299, RM3,499 - Koleos Signature Plus: RM3,399, RM3,599, RM3,799

The new Koleos comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty with 150,000km mileage. Customers can look forward to a new Highland Silver colour, which is replacing the previous Ultra Silver.