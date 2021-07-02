Latest MINI JCWs are here

MINI Malaysia on yesterday introduced the new John Cooper Works 3 Door and the new John Cooper Works Countryman. Refreshed classic motorsports look The new JCW 3 Door now has fresh design accents. Further elevating its new look are adaptive LED headlights that are now enclosed in a new black inner housing – a design that is seen also in the taillights. Befitting its motorsport identity, there are enlarged cooling air openings. Model-specific side scuttles now decorate the front side panels and the rear apron – the latter which also features a distinctive diffuser to optimise airflow in the rear area of the underbody.

The new JCW Countryman has also received a refined exterior and modern design accents, including a new radiator grille design. Piano Black exterior trims adorn both new MINIs, with door handles, the MINI logo and model badges receiving a high-gloss black treatment. New adaptive LED headlamps with variable light distribution and matrix function for the high beam lights also come standard for both new models. JCW racing heritage The JCW 3 Door is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, developed with famed MINI tuner John Cooper Works. Complemented by an eight-speed Steptronic sport transmission, the new MINI delivers up to 231hp and 320Nm of torque, capable of bringing it from a standstill to 100km/h in just 6.1 seconds. Top speed is 246km/h.

Developed in cooperation with specialist manufacturer Brembo, the sports brake system in the new JCW 3 Door consists of four-piston calliper brakes with internally ventilated discs and red brake callipers bearing the John Cooper Works logo. MINI claims that its agile handling fit for both the racetrack and winding city traffic is provided by the new improved adaptive suspension set up with frequency selective dampening technology, “ensuring an optimised balance between sportiness and ride comfort”. Meanwhile, the new JCW Countryman boasts the most powerful engine ever used in a MINI, based on the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, along with an independent cooling system. This combination allows an impressive maximum output of 306hp and 450Nm of torque.

Paired with the intelligently-controlled ALL4 all-wheel-drive and eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, the new JCW Countryman goes from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.1 seconds. Top speed is 250km/h. For its “high steering precision and handling”, the new JCW Countryman has been engineered with a high-rigidity chassis, suspension and damping features refined with racing expertise, dynamic stability control and electromechanical steering. Adaptive suspension and sports brake system consisting of four-piston fixed calliper disc brakes on the front wheels and a single-piston floating-calliper disc brakes on the rear wheels are also fitted. Contemporary infotainment offerings Features inside the new JCW 3 Door include a new steering wheel with horizontal spokes and a new design, buttons integrated on an even surface with Piano Black finish, along with the John Cooper Works logo on the lower spoke.

Lined with the new MINI Yours aluminium interior Surface, the cockpit presents a horizontal appearance stretched through enlarged decor parts. Finishing touches to the overall interior look include the introduction of new decor designs and air vents, for a more modern ambience. Other features include: - Redesigned centre instrument with an 8.8-inch touch display in black panel design, which houses a new operating system with a modernised and more intuitive graphic display for the selection and control of vehicle functions, audio programme, navigation, communication and apps. - For the first time, the Live Widget feature is also available via swiping motion on the touch display. Also utilising black panel technology is the new 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster display that shows relevant driving information. - Another addition is the different interior “Colour Worlds” to set the mood of the drive and can be synchronised with the driving modes. For the new JCW Countryman, the interior has also been modernised with new accents, combining its sports car flair with a contemporary, premium ambience. The 5.0-inch digital instrument cluster display behind the steering wheel is now standard, while the 8.8-inch colour display with touchscreen function located on the characteristic central instrument panel has been updated with a bezel and touch-sensitive control panels in high-gloss Piano Black.

Also, there is a new steering wheel design. For both new MINIs, other premium equipment available include Dinamica leather John Cooper Works sport seats, head-up display, Comfort Access system, driving modes, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and panoramic sunroof. Exclusively for the JCW Countryman is the MINI Yours illuminated interior surface in Piano Black. Advanced assistance systems, connectivity Driving assistant is standard in both MINIs; it comprises digital high-beam assistant, speed limit information, person warning with light city braking function and approach control warning with light city braking function. Both models also arrive with the parking assistant – a first for the new JCW 3 Door – coupled with the lane departure warning. The operating system of the new MINI models is now more advanced than ever before, thanks to an updated graphics display and new connectivity features. The screen display has been given a new modern look, while options for selecting and controlling vehicle functions, the audio system, hands-free telephone system, navigation, and applications have also been expanded.

Advanced connectivity features, audio and navigation features are also now available as standard on the new models. These include the digital instrument cluster, teleservices, MINI Online, intelligent emergency call, remote services, telephony with wireless charging, concierge services, navigation and Apple CarPlay preparation. For greater connectivity, the new MINI App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Both new MINIs come in exterior colour offerings of the exclusive Rebel Green, Midnight Black and White Silver. All colour offerings are accompanied by roof colour in a striking Red. The new MINIs are already available at all authorised MINI dealerships nationwide. However, in accordance with the latest Movement Control Order, dealerships will be closed for physical viewing and customers are encouraged to view them online via the www.mini.my website. They are also available for online booking via the MINI Online Shop platform at https://www.mini.my/minionlineshop. With four unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service, the recommended retail prices with sales and services tax exemption (on the road, without insurance) for both MINIs are: - New John Cooper Works 3 Door: RM311,259.49 - New John Cooper Works Countryman: RM383,463.07.