AFTER its launch in 2018, MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd has made improvements in the appearance and patterns on the BX150 model.

The model comes in three variants: BX150, BX150X and BX150R.

The standard BX150 has a classic appearance, the BX150X is a scrambler type, while the BX150R has the style of a cafe racer.

All three models are equipped with a 149cc, four-stroke, SOHC engine that produces 11hp at 8,000rpm and 11.9Nm at 6,000rpm, complemented by an electronic fuel injection and a five-speed transmission.