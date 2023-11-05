$!LEGO Group And Lazada Host Largest Super Brand Day On 18 May

ON May 18, The LEGO Group will collaborate with Lazada to stage the biggest LEGO LazMall Super Brand Day yet. This 24-hour shopping event enables customers to ‘Dream It, Build It’ by turning their ideal cars into reality with LEGO® vehicle sets. It features exclusive bundles, a social media building contest (#LEGOMYDreamItBuildIt), prizes with purchase and great bargains around the clock.

The LEGO Group has partnered with Universal Products & Experiences this year to present a series of distinctive Fast & Furious-themed activations and LEGO vehicle sets for its LEGO LazMall Super Brand Day. This in the hopes of encouraging customers to unleash their creativity with LEGO bricks and discover the limitless possibilities of what makes a dream car their dream car. Customers may anticipate unique LEGO Fast & Furious Starter Kits and enter to win movie tickets for the upcoming May release of Fast X, the newest installment in the Fast & Furious Saga.

#LEGOMYDreamItBuildIt Social Contest

In order to encourage families to construct their ideal LEGO vehicles together using LEGO bricks from any LEGO set, The LEGO Group is hosting the Dream It, Build It! social contest from now through May 18 in preparation for LazMall Super Brand Day. This contest builds on the idea of family, which is one of the main themes of the Fast & Furious Saga.

Participants are required to:

Take a photo of their dream LEGO Vehicles build

Share the idea behind their design in a post with a caption

Include the hashtags #LEGOMY and #LEGOMYDreamItBuildIt

Tag @lazada_my to submit their entries on either Facebook or Instagram

The awards for the top three winners with the most inventive builds will be worth at least RM 950, while the prizes for the 10 consolation winners will range from RM 450 to RM 950, thanks to The LEGO Group and Universal Group.

Along with the “Dream It, Build It!” social contest, customers can also keep an eye out for exclusive LEGO Fast & Furious Starter Kit Bundles, which include two LEGO Fast & Furious Speed Champion sets, the 76912 Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and the 76917 Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) Speed Champion sets, as well as an exclusive box that unfolds into a play mat for a memorable and long-lasting unboxing play experience.

Additionally, the top three pre-sale spenders who made purchases from the pre-sale collection on LEGO LazMall Super Brand Day will be entered to win a pair of tickets each to the upcoming Fast X movie premiere on May 16, 2023 (available 11 May – 18 May, 11:59 PM).

The first 250 orders will also get to take advantage of the “Fast & Furious X-Perience,” which includes free same-day delivery on selected orders, discounts of up to 33% off the entire store (new launches will be excluded), a variety of pre-sale discounts and deals, flash sales, and exclusive LazMall Super Brand Day coupons.