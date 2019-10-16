Let’s talk with Modenas this Saturday

MODENAS will be organising a special event for Modenas street bike owners this Saturday (Oct 19), from 11am to 5pm.

The event, called “Modenas Let’s Talk”, will be held at the newly-opened Modenas Power Store in Kota Damansara.

Among the activities and programmes that will be held include complimentary motorcycle checks, free gifts, games, product briefing and knowledge sharing, bikers’ meet and greet sessions, Q&A with the experts, and lucky draws offering prizes such as motorcycle helmets, action cameras and other riding gears.

There will also be a best-dressed rider and a custom-bike contest open to participants.

Saturday’s session is the first out of four “Modenas Let’s Talk” programme to be held at four different regions throughout the country until December this year, in collaboration with Bajaj Auto Limited.

The next “Modenas Let’s Talk” event will be announced on Modenas official social media channels, which include Modenas’ official Facebook page and Instagram.

Registration is now open for the “Modenas Let’s Talk” Central Region gathering at the Modenas Power Store, Kota Damansara on Oct 19.

“Book your spot early to not miss out on the opportunity to meet and mingle with fellow street bikers and experience the Modenas brand more intimately,” says Modenas.

Click here to register.