$!Lexus LC Ultimate Edition: Strictly Limited Numbers Worldwide

WHEN Lexus revealed its vision for a radical new flagship coupe, the LF-LC concept, at the 2012 Detroit auto show, it created a stir. The vision was made into a reality four years later with a nearly identical design for the production-ready LC. Now, the LC 500 Ultimate Edition represents the peak of that model’s award-winning history. Each model’s status is noted on an individually numbered plaque installed on the centre console. This special edition of the LC 500 Coupe and Convertible will be made available in extremely small quantities worldwide. Exterior The unique Hakugin White painting, which has a sophisticated matt finish, is the distinguishing element of the Ultimate Edition. This stands in contrast to the black detailing on the 21-inch, five-spoke forged alloy wheels, grille, door mirrors, headlamp surrounds, and muscular bodywork. This striking design draws historical comparisons to Lexus’s last coupe king, the LFA supercar which in our opinion was the dream car of a JDM enthusiast.

The unique features of the Ultimate Edition go beyond its appearance. The world’s first integration of airflow-controlling canard fins in the front bumper moulding has improved the car’s aerodynamic performance. The aero management option for the Coupe comprises a black carbon rear wing that deploys automatically. Through Lexus’s assistance of aerobatic and race pilot Yoshihide Muroya and his team, the design of the wing was determined with input from the world of competitive flying. Interior Additionally, the inside boasts a luxurious finish with deep Kachi-Blue upholstery. The Convertible is covered in a blend of leather and suede-like Alcantara, while the Coupe is covered in luxurious semi-aniline leather.

With the addition of a colour head-up display, Panoramic View Monitor, 13-speaker Mark Levinson Reference Audio system, and “Limited Edition” Lexus scuff plates, the Ultimate Edition’s equipment package is identical to that of the top LC Sport Pack+. Powertrain The V8 engine was tuned for smoother spin, and the rear differential was tuned for even quicker acceleration response, by Lexus’ Takumi master specialists. The 457bhp engine in the LC 500 Coupe and Convertible is paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift automated gearbox.