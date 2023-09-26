$!Lexus LFA Now Priced at RM10 million?

OKAY before starting this off, let’s get one thing clear first – the Lexus LFA is undoubtedly one of the greatest supercars ever made. It is also powered by one of the greatest engines mankind has ever produced, not from a sheer horsepower perspective alone (the LFA offers 560hp) but from the sheer aural joy that it has to offer.

In a time where car makers would rather bend over backwards than be seen as producing carbon emitting engines, it is safe to say that there will never be another engine like the naturally-aspirated V10 of the Lexus LFA ever again.

While the team at Lexus received special help from Formula 1 and MotoGP engineers, the sound of the LFA’s V10 was specially curated by Yamaha, and its wail is so glorious that it can shatter glass between 7,000 – 9,000rpm. Don’t believe us? Check out the video below:

So it is no surprise then that the Lexus LFA will go down as one of the greatest cars ever produced by mankind.

And sadly, there will never be another car like it again as manufacturers blindly turn to electric cars as the immediate solution to global warming and to reduce carbon emissions. Which means that prices for cars like the Lexus LFA are bound to skyrocket.