License Plate Sells For RM66 Million In Dubai

IF you thought number plates in Malaysia are expensive, think again. The man made of money, who’s identity was not disclosed for obvious reasons but we still think he’s made of money, set a world record purchase of 55 million dirhams (RM66.16 million) for a rare license plate in Dubai.

Stated by Emirates Auction LLC, plate number P7, which at first glance appears to be the number 7 by itself with the P offset, was sold on Saturday during a charity auction. The money will go to the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment, a global food relief effort.

Mega-wealthy people have long used Dubai as a secure location to flaunt their wealth and lead tax-free lives. The most recent auction shattered a record established in 2008 by local entrepreneur Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Khouri, who forked out 52.2 million dirhams (RM62.8 million) for an Abu Dhabi licence plate with the number 1.

According to The Star, businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, known as Abu Sabah, purchased plate D 5 in 2016 for 33 million dirhams (RM39.7 million). “Dubai is a city of gold. It’s a city of big people, secure people, nice people. So everybody wants to show their status,” he said.