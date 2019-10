SIME Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) on Thursday unveiled the Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash, in conjunction with the upcoming Lazada 11.11 Shopping Festival. The Ford Ranger Splash comes in all black and is fitted with a matte black front kangaroo bar, special front grille, side mirror cover, rear bumper, sports bars, alloy wheels and fender flares.

For extra convenience and safety, the Ranger Splash also features a built-in toll reader and a 360-degree around view monitor camera. “Ranger Splash” decals with fluorescent treatments on each side complete the truck’s sporty and rugged looks and differentiation as a limited edition.

The Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash will be the first pickup truck in the country to be sold via the eCommerce platform. Customers who are interested can view the truck at the Ford Petaling Jaya 2, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion showroom, the only location where the truck will be on display before it goes on sale.

In tandem with the year 2019, only 19 units of the vehicle will be on sale, all of which will be sold exclusively on Lazada’s eCommerce platform on Nov 11 at Lazada’s annual 11.11 Shopping Festival. The Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash is priced at RM138,888* and will be available for pre-order through Lazada’s Chup Dulu function. Customers simply need to pay a 1% booking fee of RM1,389 to reserve a unit.

From today to Nov 10, shoppers can chup their Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash by paying a non-refundable** 10% deposit on the booking fee (RM139) via the Lazada app**. Simply check-out and pay the balance of the booking fee (RM1,250) on Nov 11 to secure the booking. Once the final booking fee payment is completed, the full amount of the booking is refundable*.

Buyers will then be contacted by a Ford representative to complete the purchase of the Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash at their preferred Ford showroom. The first 11 buyers who complete their booking process during Chup Dulu will also receive a RM500 Petronas Gift Card upon successful the delivery of their vehicle.

SDAC managing director Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz: “Consumers’ purchasing patterns have altered dramatically in recent years. eCommerce has become entrenched in our daily lives that consumers have embraced purchasing items, including cars, online. “This collaboration to offer the Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash on Lazada’s online shopping platform gives us more opportunities to connect with a new generation of drivers through digitalisation.

“We always look at new ways of reaching out to our customers by forging ahead in transforming and providing unique shopping experiences, with more things to come in the spirit of ‘Go Further’. Equipped with the new generation 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, the Limited Edition Ford Ranger Splash is capable of delivering 177.5hp and a peak torque of 420Nm.

It is packed with smart safety technologies and features, some of which are first in-class, such as the easy lift tailgate, keyless entry with push-start button, light and nimble electric power assisted steering as well as LED daytime running lights and HID headlights. Its in-truck infotainment system with the eight-inch touchscreen display (SYNC 3) is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling it to support smartphone-like functionalities.