Limited-edition Hyundai i30 N on Lazada for 12.12 sale

HYUNDAI-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) today launched its i30 N high-performance five-door hot hatch, which will officially go on sale exclusively on Lazada Malaysia during its 12.12 Grand Year End Sale. Limited to only 20 units, the i30 N will be available for pre-order from Dec 2, through Lazada’s Chup Dulu pre-order feature.

From left: Malaysia Automotive Association president Datuk Aishah Ahmad, Lazada director of motors Luca Suino, HSDM managing director Low Yuan Lung and Sime Darby Motors Division managing director Andrew Basham, during the launch.

From Dec 2 to Dec 11, shoppers can book the i30 N by paying a 50% deposit on the booking fee of RM2,000 (RM1,000) via the Lazada app. The balance of RM1,000 can be paid from Dec 12 to Dec 14, to secure the booking. The deposit is non-refundable if the full booking fee payment is not completed. Buyers will then be contacted by a Hyundai representative to proceed to purchase their vehicle at their preferred Hyundai showroom. The 20 shoppers who successfully complete payment of the full booking fee (RM2,000) and receive loan approval for their vehicle will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime trip to South Korea for an exclusive track day experience.

The i30 N is Hyundai’s first “true high-performance car”, developed to debut the N division and redefine the way in which the world views its vehicles. Priced at RM298,888 (Peninsula Malaysia, excluding insurance), the complete built-up i30 N Performance model offers class-leading safety features, exhilarating drive experience with selectable drive modes, and luxurious sporty design inside out.

There are two variants – N variant with 247hp and 353Nm torque and the N Performance variant that comes with 271hp and 353Nm torque. However, for the Malaysia market, HSDM only brings in the N Performance variant that is packed with 19-inch alloy wheels, red brake calliper with N logo, driver and front passenger seat with electric adjustments and faux suede-and-leather seat trim.

Powered by a 2.0 T-GDI turbocharged engine, the i30 N Performance has direct response with a linear power development through the early-responding turbocharger. It features front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. Hyundai claims that the i30 N is an everyday hot hatch suitable for commuting on weekdays, that doubles up as a high-performance racetrack machine on weekends.

With five drive modes to choose from: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom settings, drivers can switch the personality of the car with just a push of a button. The “N Grin Control” system changes the drive mode, adjusting the parameters of the engine, followed by the dampers; while activating the Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD), sound, steering and rev-matching.

Additionally, the driver can select the rev-matching button on the steering wheel to increase the revs on the engine when shifting from a higher to a lower gear, while the car’s Launch Control helps to launch the car as quickly as possible by controlling engine torque. The i30 N comes with a five-year or 300,000km (whichever comes first) warranty. It is available for viewing at Sime Darby Auto Hyundai in Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur.