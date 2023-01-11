$!Limited-edition Mini Clubman Final Edition launched – RM319k

Mini has launched the limited-edition Mini Clubman Final Edition. With only 1,969 units available worldwide, this exclusive model commemorates the birth year of the iconic Mini Clubman while combining the brand’s rich tradition with unique design elements and driving characteristics. Limited to just 20 units in Malaysia, the Mini Clubman Final Edition boasts a sleek and stylish design inspired by the very first Clubman created in 1969. It features refined materials and exclusive decorative details, including Shimmer Copper accents. The spacious interior and unique split rear doors blend functionality with advanced automotive technology, staying true to the classic Clubman style while preparing for the future of driving experiences.

The redesigned front bumper and front grille are adorned with striking Shimmer Copper trim, accentuating the unmistakable Mini muscular stance. The model proudly displays high-gloss side scuttles on the front fenders, featuring the sleek Final Edition signature and the Mini Cooper S blade on the grille, both highlighted in Shimmer Copper, adding unique touches of individuality. The car’s elegance and edginess are further emphasised by Piano Black design accents, adorning its headlamps, door handles, and exhaust tip from front to rear. It comes with bespoke 18-inch light-alloy wheels in the Final Edition Spoke 2-tone graphic pattern in Shimmer Copper, enhancing its overall appeal.

Insignias like the “1 of 1969” badge on the C-pillar and the gleaming “Final Edition” on the rear emphasise the exclusivity of each model in the limited-production run. Staying true to the Clubman’s promise of versatility, it retains the model’s renowned split rear doors, offering a capacious luggage compartment with a maximum capacity of 1,250 litres. Inside, you will find the ‘Final Edition’ emblem on the Nappa Leather steering wheel’s bottom spoke. The lettering also adorns the door sills, while luxurious Velour floor mats bearing the ‘1 of 1,969’ badge add to the individuality and style. Featuring Leather Dark Maroon, the Mini Yours sport-inspired pique fabric with contrast stitching and piping provides comfort and class. The Final Edition lasered rivets come in either Shimmer Copper or Enigmatic Black, completing the bespoke design experience.

The Clubman Final Edition boasts an array of features, including an 8.8″ touch display with Mini Navigation System, Apple CarPlay, and a Digital Dashboard. Other highlights include Comfort Access, Reverse Camera, Parking Assistant with Front Park Distance Control, and a powerful Harman Kardon HiFi Surround Sound system. The car is powered by a 2-litre Mini TwinPower Turbo engine, delivering 192hp and 280Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 7.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 226km/h. The 7-Speed Dual Clutch Sports Automatic Transmission ensures efficient gear shifts with a high degree of comfort.

It is available in three colours: Nanuq White, Melting Silver III, and Enigmatic Black. Mini Malaysia’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance program covers the Mini Clubman Final Edition, offering a comprehensive set of services to ensure peace of mind on the road.

With Straight Line Financing from BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia, owning the Mini Clubman Final Edition starts from RM3,692.00 based on an 80% loan, 100,000km mileage, and a seven-year tenure. The recommended retail price (on the road, without insurance) for the Mini Clubman Final Edition is RM318,888.