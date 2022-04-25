Local Volkswagen dealers honoured

VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) recently honoured the accomplishments of its dealerships through the Dealer Awards 2021.

The Awards recognises and celebrates top performing dealers for their achievements in supporting the Volkswagen brand in Malaysia.

The judging and scoring criteria for the dealerships were based on the dealer’s achievements and efforts in sales, aftersales, marketing, customer satisfaction and manpower qualification.

Lee Motors Autohaus (Volkswagen Alor Setar) was the star of the year as its team swept up two out of four categories. It won the most prestigious “Dealer of the Year 2021” and the “Best Dealer for Category B”.

“The team consistently surpassed expectations by going above and beyond for both sales and aftersales initiatives. From creative and well-executed campaigns to a solid sales performance, attentive and top-notch services; and excellent customer satisfaction (CEM) results, Lee Motors Autohaus finished the year strongly,” said VPCM managing director Erik Winter

Expessing his appreciation towards the support and hard work of Volkswagen dealers in 2021, he said: “The bar has been raised and this year’s winners truly deserved the accolades. We have achieved so much together - beyond offering our products to the market, we have further enhanced the ownership experience with our Volkswagen Cares initiatives, as evident in the Car.Advisor ratings given by customers. I look forward to even higher levels of excellence from our dealers in 2022.”

The Awards’ full list of winners according to respective categories are:

- Dealer of the Year: Lee Motors Autohaus (Volkswagen Alor Setar)

- Best Dealer - Category A: FA Wagen (Volkswagen Glenmarie)

- Best Dealer - Category B: Lee Motors Autohaus (Volkswagen Alor Setar)

- Das WeltAuto: PHS Autohaus (Volkswagen Puchong).

Das WeltAuto (DWA) is a new award that was introduced for the year 2021, in which DWA dealers are measured based on the performance of pre-owned vehicle activities, as well as adherence to standards and processes.

VPCM launched DWA in 2019 to provide customers with the option to purchase certified pre-owned vehicles with confidence and peace of mind.

The programme is currently available in nine Volkswagen dealerships in the country.

The awards were presented by Winter, VPCM aftersales director Deenan Nadar and sales and Das WeltAuto head Lee Wen Hsiang.