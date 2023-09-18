$!Lotus Eletre And Emira Malaysian Pricing Revised

LOTUS CARS MALAYSIA, the exclusive franchise holder for Lotus in the country, has revised the pricing of the fully-electric Eletre Hyper-SUV and the premium Emira sports car due to recent developments in the ringgit’s value against major foreign currencies.
For the mid-range Eletre S, the suggested retail price is now RM698,000 (up from RM648,000), and for the range-topping Eletre R, it’s RM838,000 (up from RM798,000). These prices are applicable in both Peninsular Malaysia and Langkawi. The base Eletre’s pricing will be announced later as this variant won’t be available until at least 2025.
In the Emira range, the actual retail price for the four-cylinder Emira i4 First Edition is now RM1,095,000 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM509,000 (Langkawi) for new factory orders starting from September 1, 2023. Limited units are available at the introductory price of RM998,800 on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Emira V6 First Edition now costs RM1,289,000 in Peninsular Malaysia (up from RM1,205,800) and RM529,000 in Langkawi (up from RM478,800). The automatic version retails at RM1,309,000 in Peninsular Malaysia (up from RM1,225,800) and RM539,000 in Langkawi (up from RM493,800). These prices are on-the-road, without insurance (with tax for Peninsular Malaysia and without for duty-free Langkawi).