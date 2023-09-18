$!Lotus Eletre And Emira Malaysian Pricing Revised

LOTUS CARS MALAYSIA, the exclusive franchise holder for Lotus in the country, has revised the pricing of the fully-electric Eletre Hyper-SUV and the premium Emira sports car due to recent developments in the ringgit’s value against major foreign currencies.

For the mid-range Eletre S, the suggested retail price is now RM698,000 (up from RM648,000), and for the range-topping Eletre R, it’s RM838,000 (up from RM798,000). These prices are applicable in both Peninsular Malaysia and Langkawi. The base Eletre’s pricing will be announced later as this variant won’t be available until at least 2025.