Loyal Caltex customer wins a Mercedes-Benz A200

CHEVRON Malaysia Limited, which markets the Caltex brand, has presented another big win for one very loyal Caltex customer in its “Tap & Win with Visa Contactless” promotion.

Grand prize winner Hee Kee Liong (pix) from Sri Kembangan walked away with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz A200 saloon, kicking off the first quarter of 2021 on a prosperous note.

To be eligible to participate and win in the contest, Caltex customers simply had to make a 10-time minimum spend of RM5 using their Visa contactless card.

The “Tap & Win with Visa Contactless” promotion rewards loyal customers while highlighting the convenient contactless payment feature that is available at all Caltex stations nationwide.

Chevron Malaysia Limited country chairman Jay Gomez said: “At Caltex, we are always on the lookout for new partnerships to deliver even greater conveniences to our customers. The ‘Tap & Win with Visa Contactless’ campaign highlighted the ease of secured payment using Visa’s contactless system and heightened the overall customer experience at all Caltex stations nationwide.

“I would like to congratulate Mr Hee and thank him for his loyalty throughout the years. It is truly fulfilling to end the first quarter of 2021 by rewarding a loyal Caltex customer with such an amazing prize. Just like Mr Hee, other loyal Caltex customers can certainly look towards more amazing prize giveaways moving forward.”

Caltex customers who missed out on the “Tap & Win with Visa Contactless” campaign can continue to look out for more amazing promotions and campaigns in the pipeline.

Caltex introduced their “Fuel Up to Snack In” promotion where customers can win an RM8 Family Mart voucher by just fuelling up a minimum RM40 with either a JOURNEY Card or B Infinite Card at participating Caltex stations.

This offer is currently running from Feb 8 until April 7. In addition to that, Caltex just launched their Shopee RM8 promotion where RM500,000 worth of cashbacks are up for grabs. All customers have to do is spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or lubricant products at any Caltex station to redeem the RM8 cashback.