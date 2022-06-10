$!Lucky Pavilion KL Shopper Wins Isuzu D-MAX X-Terrain

All it required was spending RM300 while shopping at Pavilion KL

WHEN Zhang Ying Xuan went shopping at Pavilion KL in August, she did not expect that her purchases would get her a new Isuzu D-MAX X-Terrain truck as well. The truck was the Grand Prize in the mall’s Tokyo Street 11th Anniversary celebrations ‘Shop & Win‘ contest. Due to the proximity of her workplace within walking-distance to the mall, Ms Zhang visits Pavilion KL regularly. So she tried her luck by submitting 5 contest entries with receipts worth over RM300 during the month-long contest, and her entry was the lucky one.

“I was so thrilled when they told me I had won the Grand Prize. I have only previously won small prizes and never anything this big and valuable. It is a very rugged and handsome-looking truck and I thank Pavilion KL and Isuzu for this,” she said after receiving her Silky Pearl White truck which is worth RM150,000. Speaking at the presentation ceremony recently, Isuzu Malaysia’s Chief Operating Officer, Kenkichi Sogo, said Ms Zhang has won one of the most desirable pick-up trucks available in Malaysia today. “I take this opportunity to congratulate Ms Zhang on winning the Grand Prize of a brand-new Isuzu D-MAX X-Terrain. The Isuzu D-MAX in itself is a winning combination of style, luxury, safety and versatility and I am certain that it will bring you on many memorable journeys,” he said. The D-MAX was also on display at Pavilion KL in August during the 2022 KL Fashion Week as it was the Official Ultimate Lifestyle Vehicle for the event. The annual event had the theme of ‘The Bigger, the Better’, which is certainly appropriate for the imposing D-MAX!