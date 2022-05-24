$!M-ost powerful letter in the world turns 50

BMW’s motorsport-centric brand also looking for your M car

By AZLAN RAMLI COMMEMORATING the golden anniversary of BMW M GmbH today, BMW Group Malaysia reflects on some of the most iconic premium performance vehicles ever created for the road from the portfolio of BMW M. “From the legendary BMW M1 to the luxurious M8, the models were true pioneers of their time and within their segments, carrying the distinctive and unmistakable DNA of M,” says the company. No stranger to the motorsports scene in the 1960s and 70s, BMW Motorsport GmbH (renamed “BMW M GmbH” in 1993) was originally founded to facilitate the carmaker’s foray in the world of performance driving, as well as meet the demands of drivers in competitions where most vehicles were prepared and sold by tuning companies. The division started out with 35 employees in 1972 and quickly became a fundamental part of the BMW Group, as it exemplified the engineers’ expertise in combining authentic motorsport functionality with exclusive and sporty aesthetics. The car the team first worked on was the 3.0CSL which was created for the European Touring Car Championship; it went on to dominate that championship every year from 1975 to 1979. The 3.0CSL is also the models of the first two examples of the BMW Art Cars, painted by renowned artists Alexander Calder and Frank Stella. M1 - Godfather of M cars The legendary BMW M1 (pix, top) is the first-ever official M car, making its debut in 1978. Boasting a powerful six-cylinder in-line engine and a striking name, the M1 became a major player in the automotive world from its debut. With only 456 units produced, the racing sports model was crowned Germany’s fastest road-going sports vehicle (264.7km/h); this was little compared with the racing version that had a top speed well over 300km/h, in which Niki Lauda – one of the greatest road racing drivers of all time – made his big appearance and won three BMW M1 ProCar races. Its timeless design combined with pure racing technology were admired by fans of cars and racing alike that continues to do so to this day. Although BMW M focused almost exclusively on the construction of performance and racing cars, many BMW enthusiasts were also looking for the BMW M power and badging on road cars. This is how the first BMW 5 Series arrived in the form of the 530, 533i and 535i, paving the way for BMW M Performance upgrades for the future. While looking like the standard premium saloon at first sight, the cars became the first high-performance four-seaters revolutionising the world of sports vehicles through their sophisticated technology. M3 - iconic boxy German perfection The most historic year in the BMW M heritage was 1986, with the introduction of the BMW M3 (E30).

Under its bonnet is a high-revving 2.3-litre inline four-cylinder 16-valve unit with 200bhp*, later increased to 235bhp in the Sport Evolution models. This allowed the M3 to dominate on track while also being superb on the road. When the car was presented at the 1985 International Automobile Exhibition in Frankfurt, the M3 was a sensation, quickly becoming one of the most iconic BMW M vehicles in the line-up for its numerous championship victories in touring car racing. M5 - hand-crafted BMW M In 1985, the premiere of the BMW M5 (E28) laid the foundations for an automotive legend. Combining elegance with breathtaking performance and technical innovation, it continues to delight generations of enthusiasts to this day. Indeed, the M535i had been considered the benchmark in the business saloon class even before the E28 emerged.

Since its introduction, the M5 pioneered the act between high performance and elegance in the segment; its 286hp*, 3.5-litre inline six-cylinder engine was originally developed for the legendary M1. The whole BMW E28 generation was entirely hand-built until the end of its production. M6 - first M luxury sports car The BMW M635CSi is one of the most significant models in the history of BMW M. In 1984, the four-seater continued the concept of high-performance six-cylinder in-line engines that the legendary M1 had established just a few years earlier.

But like no other BMW M model before it, it embodied the ultimate symbiosis of luxury and high performance. Dubbed the “Sharknose” and “Bayern-Express”, the first “Six” had a production run of over 13 years – 1976 to 1989 – making it BMW’s longest lasting series. (Ed: In most countries, the M-tuned E24 6 Series model was badged as “M635CSi”. The equivalent model for North American and Japanese markets was badged as “M6”). M2 - compact high-performance sports car The BMW M2 (F87) took on the role of the latest compact BMW M vehicle in 2016. A single glance is all it takes to pick the M2 Coupe out as a member of the BMW M family, with its styling also keen to showcase its dynamic attributes.

The low front apron with large air intakes, muscular flanks with the characteristic M kidney grille, 19-inch aluminium rims in familiar M double-spoke design and low, wide rear with M-specific twin-tailpipe exhaust system all play impressive roles here. The high-performance coupe is equipped with the classic BMW M rear-wheel drive while 365bhp is produced via its straight-six N55 engine. This particular engine was initially a tuned version of the one found in the M235i, albeit with pistons from the M3 (F80)/M4 (F82). M4 - ‘new interpretation of Fast Machines’ The BMW M4 (F82) was first introduced at the North American International Auto Show in 2014 together with the fifth-generation M3. At that time, BMW M GmbH decided to separate the coupe and convertible in name from the saloon which continued to be called the M3.

The first-ever M4 appeals to those who are looking for a driver-focused vehicle. Equipped with rear-wheel drive and using the same turbocharged engine as the M3, the M4 makes no secret of its extraordinary performance potential. In 2016, a Competition Package was made available, offering upgrades such as enhanced springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, along with some styling enhancements and a 19bhp power increase. M8 – sporty yet refined In the early 1990s, BMW created a BMW M8 prototype based on the 8 Series Coupe (E31). However, the very first M8 remained under wraps for almost two decades and it wasn’t until 2010 that this superlative sports car was finally revealed.

Although it never made it as a production model, the unique prototype would certainly have made waves around the globe had it been released into the market. Its outstanding feature is its large, six-litre engine. While V12 engines have always been amongst the most desired by true car enthusiasts, this one is particularly unique – derived specifically from the S70 engine that was known for its top performance. The M8 radiates timeless elegance and the modifications fit seamlessly into the overall image of a large sports coupe, reinforcing the impression of an almost production-ready BMW M vehicle. X5M, X6M Fifteen years ago, BMW M presented its first “sports activity vehicles”, or SAVs. The models, BMW X5M and X6M, brought the first four-wheel-drive and the first turbocharging to its line-up. The sportily-tuned chassis and the enormously powerful engine of the two high-performance SAVs still guarantee adrenaline-charged driving dynamics to this day.

Back in 2009, their driving dynamics were unrivalled, making the X5M and X6M the most acclaimed driving vehicles in their class at the time and giving them a reputation that still precedes them. Today, the BMW X family that are powered with the BMW M DNA have extended to include the likes of the 2019 BMW X3M Competition and X4M Competition, offering M car performance in a more compact SAV offering. This pair of M SAVs took after the popularity started by the X5M, attracting new M owners and enthusiasts along the way. Searching for oldest M models As part of the celebrations, BMW Group Malaysia is on the search for the oldest BMW M model in every model series in Malaysia, with a nationwide call for submission from local owners. If you think you know of the oldest BMW M in the country, join in the celebrations by providing your details via BMW Malaysia website/ LinkedIn.