$!M3 CS – The most powerful BMW M3 ever

For those who are not satisfied with the performance of the M3 Competition

FOR those who are still not satisfied with what the BMW M3 Competition offers, the new M3 CS unveiled today offers performance levels that make it the most powerful M3 ever. As one of the special edition models in BMW M’s range for this year, the M3 CS will be produced only in limited numbers. Visually, the M3 CS can be differentiated from the M3 Competition by the more aggressive look to the large grille. The frameless BMW kidney grille has a stripped-back look reminiscent of racing cars. Both the model badge at the front and its counterpart on the bootlid have black surfaces with a red border as identifying features.

While customers can order the M3 CS in Signal Green solid, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic, there is also an exclusive Frozen Solid White metallic paint finish available for the exterior. Exposed carbonfibre surfaces can be seen on the roof, the two indents chiselled into the bonnet, the front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron combine with the Black side skirts and M gills.

Upgraded 3-litre engine The powertrain uses an upgraded version of the high-revving in-line 6-cylinder S58 3-litre engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the M3 and M4. It therefore has many technological features derived directly from a racing car engine. The 550 bhp/650 Nm engine in paired with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission. All that power to the four wheels through an M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and Active M differential at the rear. The driver can also switch off the DSC system altogether and engage 2WD mode. This sends drive power only to the rear wheels and suppresses any intervention from the control systems to stabilise the vehicle, requiring driver skill to fully exploit. With more boost used to bump up the power output, the M3 CS is claimed to be able to get from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Though it can go faster, BMW M has installed an electronic limited keeping the top speed to 302 km/h.

Keeping weight down Lightweight construction with extensive use of carbonfibre play a major part in achieving the high performance of the M3 CS. Besides carbonfibre for the roof, the special-edition model also uses this lightweight, high-tech material for its bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Inside, the centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel and interior trim strips are also manufactured from CFRP and the standard M Carbon bucket seats save a lot of kilograms. Making the rear silencer of titanium also takes away 4 kgs and in total, the weight-saving measures of the M3 CS amount to 20 kgs compared to the M3 Competition Sedan with M xDrive.