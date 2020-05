MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM) is now operating a majority of its showrooms and service centres.

Customers are advised to call in advance to check on the operating days and hours of the showrooms and service centres, as well as to secure a prior appointment.

In view of this, MMM and its authorized dealers are fully committed to actively provide customers with the best safety measures correlated to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several precaution guidelines will be implemented to keep Mitsubishi outlets a safe place for all customers and staffs.

In MMM’s nationwide showroom, stringent hygiene practices of the following will take place:

- Temperature check for all before entry.

- Hand sanitisers will be offered at the entrance of the showroom.

- All staff and customers are strongly recommended to wear a face mask in the showroom premises.

- Social distancing will be observed.

- Frequent sanitisation of showroom facilities.

- Frequent sanitisation of display and test-drive vehicles.

For Mitsubishi owners who visit the service centres to service their vehicles, the following will also be observed:

- By appointment basis only, no walk-ins are allowed.

- Customers are encouraged to leave vehicles at the service centre and return for collection when the car is ready.

- Vehicle seat and steering are covered during service. The covers will then be disposed after the service and before handing the vehicle back to its owner.

- Vehicles will be sanitised thoroughly before handing over to the customer.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff remains our utmost priority. While these measures are in place, our team is committed to ensure that there would be minimal disruptions to our business and service delivery to our customers,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.

“We will continue to monitor any developments closely and strengthen our precautionary and preventive measures to ensure a safe and pleasant experience for our customers.”