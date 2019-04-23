$!Malaysia Autoshow 2019 – Perodua’s best-ever outing

PERODUA collected 450 bookings at the recently-concluded Malaysia Autoshow 2019 – the highest number of orders it has ever collected at the annual event.
Organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), the four-day event took place at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) on April 11-14.
“This means we collected over 110 bookings per day on average, which is the highest-ever achievement for us since we first participated in the Malaysia Autoshow in 2017,” Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin said.
“While the Myvi received the most bookings, it was the Bezza that attracted the most attention as we introduced the 50 unit-only Perodua Bezza Limited Edition to create excitement for the Autoshow and for our customers, who have made the Bezza one of the best-selling sedans in the country.
“In fact, the 50 Autoshow limited edition units were fully booked in three days. For now, we are not planning to introduce it as a retail variant as we want these 50 units to be exclusive to the event.”
Priced at RM44,890, the Perodua Bezza Limited Edition contrasts its Ivory White paint with a full GearUp body kit finished in matte black with an all-round red lower pinstripe, a matte black rear spoiler, a blacked-out roof and dark grey alloys.
Rounding off its sporty exterior are red door mirror covers and geometric decals on the bonnet and lower sides.
The interior is accordingly spruced up by the addition of GearUp seat covers with new red stitching, red air vent surrounds and GearUp coil mats.
The Perodua Bezza has been invariably popular in Malaysia since its 2016 launch, with over 150,360 units sold to date. Fully designed by Perodua, the Bezza is its first-ever saloon.
Besides the Bezza Limited Edition, Perodua also introduced at the event a new line of GearUp accessories for its new SUV, Aruz, which was also well-received by the public.
“We welcome all Malaysians to view the Aruz along with its latest accessories at the nearest Perodua sales outlet, where our friendly authorised sales advisors will be glad to answer any queries you may have on our latest offerings,” Zahari said.