$!Malaysia Autoshow 2019 – Perodua’s best-ever outing

PERODUA collected 450 bookings at the recently-concluded Malaysia Autoshow 2019 – the highest number of orders it has ever collected at the annual event.

Organised by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), the four-day event took place at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) on April 11-14.

“This means we collected over 110 bookings per day on average, which is the highest-ever achievement for us since we first participated in the Malaysia Autoshow in 2017,” Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin said.

“While the Myvi received the most bookings, it was the Bezza that attracted the most attention as we introduced the 50 unit-only Perodua Bezza Limited Edition to create excitement for the Autoshow and for our customers, who have made the Bezza one of the best-selling sedans in the country.