Malaysia’s first Mercedes Autohaus with luxury lifestyle boutique launched

MERCEDES-BENZ Malaysia Sdn Bhd and Hap Seng Star Sdn Bhd today launched the first Autohaus with luxury lifestyle boutique, featuring exclusive Mercedes-Benz design collection and accessories for customers and their Mercedes-Benzs.

The new “brand presence” reaffirms Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to lead a new era of retail experience.

It strengthens the company’s customer-centric efforts in Malaysia by offering star branded exclusive products to complement the exclusivity and luxury that the brand carries.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia president and CEO Dr Claus Weidner said: “The new brand presence promises an authentic luxury experience with a modern touch. Our aim is to connect our customers not just with a car, but also a lifestyle experience that encourages a sense of joy, luxury and exclusivity.”

Providing a “lifestyle experience of tomorrow”, the Hap Seng Star Kuala Lumpur Autohaus is managed by 20 personnel, seated on a 29,300 sq. ft land and handles everything related to vehicle sales.

The lifestyle experience includes Malaysia’s first Mercedes-Benz Luxury accessories and collection boutique, catering to a wide range of customers with a variety of collectables and products.

The boutique offers a range of accessories, including business and casual wear, trendy sunglasses, elegant watches and many such products.

Customers can now choose the right outfit to suit every occasion as well as the matching Mercedes-Benz accessories like belts, wallets, and cufflinks.

The new HSS Autohaus also has a private lounge on Level 2, overlooking the busy crosswalk of Jalan Sultan Ismail. Furthermore, a café on Level 3 is available with refreshments for customers to enjoy.

The spacious delivery bays, span over 2,000 sq.ft. are fitted with special illuminations delivering a unique vehicle handover experience.

The new Mercedes-Benz brand presence makes it possible for the material dimension of its corporate culture and brand promise to be experienced beyond the online world, offering individually tailored experiences for each Mercedes-Benz customer.