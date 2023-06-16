Malaysia Still Lacking EV Charging Stations

ACCORDING to Chang Lih Kang, the Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) minister, Malaysia still lacks the 10,000 EV charging stations that are intended to be installed by 2025, despite the fact that demand for such stations is only expected to increase. There are currently only about 1,000 EV charging stations in Malaysia.

“Our market and nation are still new to EVs. There aren’t enough charging stations, which means the EV ecosystem is still not complete. Manufacturers are reluctant to enter the market as a result,” he said, after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Alibaba Cloud and Agmo Holdings Bhd.

As reported by The Star, the two digital platforms worked together to make it easier for EV users looking for charging stations to find them and the services offered by Agmo EV Superapp applications that could be downloaded on Android and iOS.

Before choosing which EV charging station to visit, the application offers a comprehensive integrated system that includes cashless payment options, navigation support, and rates offered at the various stations.

Alibaba Cloud is a well-known service provider from China, and Agmo is a digital solutions and application development specialist involved in digitalizing the needs of customers’ business operations through the development of mobile and web applications as well as the provision of digital platform-based services.

In line with Agmo’s statistics, Selangor had the most charging stations, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Johor.

Chang stated that many schemes for the growth of the regional EV industry would be carried out by the government through the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation with the assistance of the Ministries of Investment, Trade, and Industry and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).