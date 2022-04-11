$!Malaysian Children Invited To Participate In 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is inviting Malaysian children to share their ideas on the future of mobility by dreaming up and drawing their ideal car. The best submissions will be entered for the 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest which will be held in 2023 in Japan.

Since 2013, Malaysia has been among the many countries participating in the global drawing competition held by Toyota. While inspiring creativity among the next generation through their art, the competition aims to motivate children from all corners of the globe to visualise the future of mobility.

For the 16th edition of the contest, the theme is ‘Your Dream Car’ and is open to children in three age categories – 7 years old and under; 8 – 11 years old; and 12 – 15 years old. Each country will first run a national contest and for Malaysia, this will be from October 31, 2022 to February 14, 2023. The top three entries in each category will then be entered for the World Contest evaluation to be held in Japan in 2023.