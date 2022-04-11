$!Malaysian Children Invited To Participate In 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is inviting Malaysian children to share their ideas on the future of mobility by dreaming up and drawing their ideal car. The best submissions will be entered for the 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest which will be held in 2023 in Japan.
Since 2013, Malaysia has been among the many countries participating in the global drawing competition held by Toyota. While inspiring creativity among the next generation through their art, the competition aims to motivate children from all corners of the globe to visualise the future of mobility.
For the 16th edition of the contest, the theme is ‘Your Dream Car’ and is open to children in three age categories – 7 years old and under; 8 – 11 years old; and 12 – 15 years old. Each country will first run a national contest and for Malaysia, this will be from October 31, 2022 to February 14, 2023. The top three entries in each category will then be entered for the World Contest evaluation to be held in Japan in 2023.
The artworks can be submitted as a hand drawing, scanned photograph or in the form of digital art. More importantly, the artwork should express the child’s dream or design toward the future of mobility while answering the question of whether the mobility depicted enables the child’s dream to come true. The artwork should also be presented from an original viewpoint while also focusing on composition, colouring and technique.
The top three winners from each age category of the national level competition will each receive an Apple iPad Mini, Nintendo Switch and Apple Airpods, respectively, while those placing 4th and 5th in all age categories will receive a RM200 voucher each.
“Since 2013, UMWT has participated in the Dream Car Art Contest and this year, we are thrilled to be able to once again give Malaysian children the opportunity to compete with their peers locally and internationally to showcase their talents through their unique sense of imagination. Our hope is that through the contest, we will be able to spark and encourage creativity among the next generation and inspire a future where we can improve mobility for all,” said President of UMW Toyota Motor, Ravindran K.
“This contest is also an opportunity for both Toyota distributors and Toyota Motor Corporation to strengthen bonds between the Toyota brand and local communities they are present in to bring about positivity and spark creativity among children especially.” he added.
For more detailed information on the contest, visit toyota.com.my/dreamcarartcontest. – by Chips Yap