$!Mamma mia, the 296GTB is here!

NAZA Italia, the official importer and distributor of the Ferrari brand in Malaysia, recently launched the Ferrari 296GTB in Kuala Lumpur.

The new model is the latest evolution of Ferrari’s mid-rear-engined two-seater berlinetta and the car redefining the concept of fun behind the wheel.

It “ushers in an authentic revolution for Ferrari” as it introduces a new engine type to flank the marque’s multi-award-winning eight- and 12-cylinder power units – a new 654hp 120-degree V6 coupled with an electric motor capable of delivering a further 164hp.

This is the first six-cylinder engine installed on a road car sporting the Prancing Horse badge; it unleashes its massive 818hp total power output to deliver previously unthinkable performance levels and an innovative, exhilarating and unique soundtrack.

The car’s name, which combines its total displacement (2,992cc) and number of cylinders was chosen, with the addition of the GTB (Gran Turismo Berlinetta) acronym in finest Ferrari tradition, to underscore this new engine’s epoch-changing importance to Maranello.

It is not simply the living, beating heart of the 296GTB, but it also ushers in a new V6 era that has its roots deep in Ferrari’s unparalleled 70-year-plus experience in motor sports.

The first Ferrari V6, in fact, featured a 65-degree architecture and debuted on the 1957 1,500cc Dino 156 F2 single-seater. This was followed in 1958 by bigger displacement versions on the front-engined sport prototypes – the 196S and 296S – and Formula 1 (F1) cars, such as the 246 F1 which powered Mike Hawthorn to the F1 drivers’ championship title the same year.

The very first Ferrari to sport a mid-rear-mounted V6 was the 246SP in 1961, which won the Targa Florio both that same year and in 1962, amongst many others.

Also in 1961, Ferrari secured its first F1 constructors’ world championship title with the 156 F1, which was powered by a 120-degree V6. Ferrari first installed turbos between an engine’s cylinder banks on the 126CK in 1981 and subsequently on the 126C2 in 1982, which became the first turbocharged car to win the F1 constructors’ world championship title.

This was followed up with a second title in 1983 with the 126C3. Lastly, V6 turbo hybrid architecture has been used on all F1 single-seaters since 2014.

As was the case with the SF90 Stradale, for clients who want to exploit the car’s extreme power and performance to the utmost, particularly on the track, the 296GTB is also available with the Assetto Fiorano package, which includes lightweight features and aero modifications.

“Sound-wise, the 296GTB rewrites the rulebook by harmoniously combining two characteristics that are normally diametrically opposed: the force of the turbos and the harmony of the high-frequency notes of a naturally-aspirated V12,” stated Ferrari.

Even at low revs, inside the cabin, the soundtrack features the pure V12 orders of harmonics which then, at higher revs, guarantee that typical high-frequency treble.

“This Ferrari’s soundtrack matches its performance, creating a sense of unprecedented involvement and marking the turning of a new page in Maranello’s berlinetta history.

“Even to those outside the car, the shrill sound of the engine is instantly recognisable. The first in the F163 engine family, this V6 earned itself the nickname piccolo V12 (little V12) during the development phase.

“The 120-degree V-architecture guarantees a symmetrical firing order while the equal-length, tuned exhaust manifolds combined with the single exhaust line outside the hot-V amplify the pressure waves.

“These characteristics are what lend such purity to the orders of harmonics, which are further helped by a limiter that hits an impressive 8,500rpm.”