$!Mark 75 Years Of Sportscars And End Of ICE Era

JAGUAR has had a long history of making sportscars – many of which have been famous. And where the F-TYPE is concerned, it has a rich bloodline spanning 75 years that includes some of the most iconic models ever built. To mark its final model year and also 75 years of Jaguar sportscars, the carmaker is offering special editions in the form of the F-TYPE 75 and F-TYPE R 75. These will be distinguished by unique interior and exterior design elements, carefully curated specifications, and, of course, the supercharged 5-litre Jaguar V8 engine that is synonymous with F-TYPE. These exclusive models will be a fitting celebration of internal combustion engine performance before Jaguar becomes a pure electric modern luxury brand from 2025.

In Coupe or Convertible form, the F-TYPE looks as dramatic as ever. The powerful proportions of the front-engine two-seater – with its body structure sculpted from light, stiff aluminium – are instantly recognisable. Super-slim LED headlights, featuring Pixel technology as standard, with ‘Calligraphy’ J signature daytime running lights and sweeping direction indicators accentuate the car’s visual width and hint at its performance potential. They blend perfectly into the ‘liquid metal’ surfacing of the clamshell bonnet, which sweeps elegantly back, inspired by iconic models such as the C-type and D-type.

Unique to the two special editions are discreet badges on the front fenders which depict the F-TYPE’s unmistakable silhouette. As part of the curated, simplified customer offer, every F-TYPE in the range is now offered with a model-specific 20-inch wheel as standard, with the F-TYPE 75 and R 75 distinguished by their gloss black, 5-spoke and gloss black diamond-turned 10-spoke designs, respectively. The rear haunches enhance the F-TYPE’s inherently dramatic, purposeful form , with powertrain-specific exhaust pipes emerging from the rear diffuser. 4-cylinder models feature a single, central, finisher while the V8s are identified by quad, outboard exhausts (featuring subtle etched R branding). The F-TYPE’s driver-focussed interior combines Jaguar craftsmanship with rich materials and finishes for a heightened sense of luxury and sportiness. The ‘1+1’ cockpit features a 12.3-inch reconfigurable Interactive Driver Display, offering a choice of display themes and, as befits a true sportscar, the default mode is characterised by the large central tachometer.

The large tachometer and the gearshift light subtly convey the F-TYPE’s character and performance potential, digitally enhancing the mechanical theatre of the pulsing red ‘heartbeat’ of the start button and the deployable centre air vents. The F-TYPE 75 and R 75 models get a unique silhouette motif on the Engine Spin centre console finisher and stainless-steel tread plates, while the Interior Black Pack is another subtle enhancement. Lightweight slimline seats in Performance designs are standard. These are ergonomically-optimised for superior comfort and upholstered with rich materials such as Windsor leather. An Ebony Suede cloth headliner further enriches the interior.

The F-TYPE has long set the benchmark for sportscars. For the F-TYPE 75 and R 75, the chassis of the is further enhanced by rear knuckles made from light, stiff aluminium die castings which, together with larger wheel bearings, deliver absolute precision control of the tyre contact patch. For the R 75, this key attribute is optimised still further, thanks to revised upper ball joints which significantly increase camber and toe stiffness. Both models also feature a rear electronic active differential to optimise traction. The torque on-demand all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics further enhances traction and dynamics on all surfaces, while maintaining F-TYPE’s characteristic rear-wheel drive feel and handling balance.