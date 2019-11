THE Maserati Club of Malaysia (MCOM) last month organised a charity golf tournament at the Palm Garden Golf Club in Putrajaya.

The tournament involved 128 golfers who gave their best swings and putts in aid of two charity homes.

The club raised RM100,000 in total, with RM15,000 for each of the two homes. The rest will be given out to other charitable organisations.

Several sponsors were involved in the event too; one of them was Naza Italia Sdn Bhd, which sponsored a Maserati Ghibli sports saloon as the hole-in-one prize.