$!Mattel Malaysia Celebrates 40th Anniversary, To Add Proton Saga To Hot Wheels Range

MATTEL, the American toy and entertainment company, has over a dozen factories around the world which makes its various products, with the Hot Wheels model cars probably the best known. And of its main factories in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico and Thailand, the one in Malaysia is the largest Hot Wheels manufacturing plant in the world. Malaysia therefore plays an important role in Mattel’s supply chain for the company’s manufacturing, tooling, and commercial operations.

The plant – Mattel Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MMSB) – located in Perai, Penang, was established in 1981 and is also the world’s only manufacturer of Hot Wheels singles, the top-selling toy globally in 2021.

Currently producing around 9 million diecast car models each week for markets around the world, MMSB is aiming for a 20% increase in production capacity by 2025.

Strategic investment

To enable this, it will be making additional investment for plant expansion which will be completed in 2023. This announcement coincides with the 40th anniversary of MMSB and is a targeted, strategic investment is in line with Mattel’s Capital Light strategy to increase manufacturing capacity, improve productivity, and leverage technological capabilities, while reducing cost and enhancing operational efficiencies.

The plant expansion is estimated to increase the total workforce by approximately 10% to nearly 4,300 workers at MMSB (currently around 3,900). The expansion will also benefit Mattel Development and Tooling Sdn. Bhd. (MDT). Established in 1985, MDT is Mattel’s second plant in Malaysia and a state-of-the-art facility for product development, digital model making, mold design, and manufacturing.