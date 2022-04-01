‘Maximum Sensation’ ES250i launched

LOCAL motorcycle brand WMoto launched the ES250 scooter recently. With the tagline “Maximum Sensation”, a neat contemporary design and “meticulous details”, it is a continuation of the ES125 scooter.
Among its features are 240mm disc brakes, dual-channel anti-lock braking system on the front and rear wheels, premium tyres by Timsun, a smart key system with scooter-finder ability, LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, hazard lights, digital and analogue display panel, 12-litre petrol tank, saddle with anti-slip wrap, 19-litre underseat storage area and USB port for device charging.
For its suspension system, the ES250i uses renowned brand KYB for the front telescopic fork and rear dual-shock absorbers.
Owners of ES250i can also install YH Pro brand of storage boxes which are also provided by WMoto (sold separately at any WMoto authorised distributors).
Propelling the compact scooter forward is a Euro 4-compliant, liquid-cooled, 244.3cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder, four-valve engine – which produces a maximum power of 21hp at 8,500rpm and maximum torque of 21Nm at 6,500rpm – fed by an electronic fuel injection system.
WMoto principal MForce Bike Holdings Sdn Bhd stated that in contrast to scooters with the same engine displacement, the ES250i has a design and size suitable for all groups, especially female riders who are now increasing in number among motorcyclists in Malaysia.
The ES250i is already available at WMoto authorised distributors throughout Malaysia, sold at a starting price of RM13,888, excluding road tax and registration.
Its colour options are Fiery Red, Midnight Blue and Slate Grey.
Every ES250i comes with a two-year/20,000km manufacturer’s warranty and a genuine online parts purchase service by MForce Bike Holdings.