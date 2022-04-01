‘Maximum Sensation’ ES250i launched

LOCAL motorcycle brand WMoto launched the ES250 scooter recently. With the tagline “Maximum Sensation”, a neat contemporary design and “meticulous details”, it is a continuation of the ES125 scooter.

Among its features are 240mm disc brakes, dual-channel anti-lock braking system on the front and rear wheels, premium tyres by Timsun, a smart key system with scooter-finder ability, LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, hazard lights, digital and analogue display panel, 12-litre petrol tank, saddle with anti-slip wrap, 19-litre underseat storage area and USB port for device charging.

For its suspension system, the ES250i uses renowned brand KYB for the front telescopic fork and rear dual-shock absorbers.