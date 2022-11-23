$!Mazda Announces 1.5 Trillion Yen 3-Phase Plan For Electrification Of Model Range

The plan includes a Multi-Solution Approach as a comprehensive strategy

AS Mazda Motor Corporation continues its progress after the challenging COVID-19 pandemic years, it has updated its mid-term management plan and management policy up to 2030. And despite the highly uncertain business environment, the carmaker is renewing its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in all its operations by 2050. In recent years, the environment in which the auto industry operates has changed dramatically, particularly in Europe, with the growth of electrified products and the associated regulatory demands. To be able to flexibly respond to these future changes, Mazda has a 3-phase plan which will see it spending up to 1.5 trillion yen (around RM48,600,000,000) during this decade.





Multi-solution approach Next year and the year after, Mazda will focus on achieving more resilience towards changes in the environment, strengthening technology development, supply chains and cost reduction efforts. During this time, the company will continue to accelerate the electrification of its vehicle fleet, with launching attractive products that meet regulations in the respective markets by consequently implementing the Mazda Multi-Solution approach.





The Multi-Solution Approach, part of ‘Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030’, is a comprehensive strategy that offers a wide range of available solutions to reach carbon neutrality – while taking into consideration the specific conditions in different markets and regions. This means that while Mazda is developing fully or partially electrified new models, it will also continue to improve the internal combustion engine. Mazda feels it can contribute to the resolution of environmental issues facing the planet using this approach. Transition to electrification From 2025 until 2027, as regulations become more stringent, especially in Europe, Mazda will be continuing to put in place the necessary elements to transition towards the electrification of its range. This will include both the refinement and use of multiple electrification and manufacturing technologies as well as the global launch of new battery electric vehicles.

Strategic partnerships Mazda will achieve the transition towards electrification through partnerships in different areas. One of the first steps has been to sign a collaborative agreement to jointly develop and produce highly efficient electric drive units with its partners. This will see a joint venture company established to develop highly efficient production technology and establish a production and supply framework for electric drive units.