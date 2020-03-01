Mazda is official car for 2020 Bandar Malaysia golf tournament

BERMAZ Motor Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, will be the official car sponsor for the upcoming 2020 Bandar Malaysia Open Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be on March 5-8, at Kota Permai Golf & Country Club in Shah Alam.

This year’s tournament is sanctioned by the Asian Tour in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation and there are a total of 40 spots for Malaysian players which comprises 30 professionals and 10 amateurs, inclusive of four junior golfers.

Mazda has been selected as the official vehicle partner for the tournament and a fleet of Mazda CX-9 will be used to chauffeur VIPs and golfers during the event.

In addition, a Mazda CX-8 will also be up for grabs as the Hole-In-One prize.

“As the official car sponsor in this historic championship, Bermaz Motor see the event as a good opportunity to showcase what the Mazda brand stands for,” says the company.

“Mazda’s flagship premium SUV CX-9 aims to deliver the highest level of comfort and safety to the distinguished guests in their journeys throughout the event.

“Mazda vehicles are more than just a mode of transportation – they are created to be part of the journey and enrich people’s lives, through a vehicle ownership experience that celebrates driving and to become a brand that creates an emotional bond with its customers and we are humble and proud to be able to share this experience in this upcoming event.”

To stay updated on the event, visit the official Mazda Malaysia Facebook page at www.faceook.com/mazdamy/