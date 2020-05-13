Mazda Malaysia minimises human contact

BERMAZ Auto Group has resumed service activities from today.

“Since our government has required us to undertake special precautions to protect the health of the company’s employees and our customers; rest assured that every safety standards are enforced according to the Ministry of Health (MOH) guidelines,” said the company, referring to its service centres.

“We appreciate our government’s efforts to impose social distancing in response to contain Covid-19 and it is now up to organisations and individuals to take responsibility of our own health.

“Hence, at Bermaz, we take up the challenge of providing our customers with our last-mile service. We are introducing Mazda Contactless Service where human contact is minimised. Please stay safe at home. We will come to you.”

Mazda Contactless Service comes with the choices of Collect & Deliver service or Mobile service.

Collect & Deliver

Available at selected service centres via appointment. This service is available to Mazda owners within a radius of 10km from their pickup location.

Mobile service

A Mobile service at your doorstep via appointment, it was introduced in 2017.

“We will disinfect the interior of your vehicle before and after service,” says the company.

Extension of five-year warranty, five-year free service maintenance

“We remain committed to ensuring our customers experience flexibility during these challenging times, so we have extended our Warranty and Free Service Maintenance to our customers affected by the movement control order (MCO).

“The extension accorded will be equivalent to the same period of time as the MCO being enforced.”