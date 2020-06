BERMAZ Motor today announced a supply agreement with Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia (PLMM) for the supply of Petronas Syntium full-synthetic engine oil to Bermaz Motor dealerships.

“For customers, Bermaz's agreement with PLMM represents another milestone in our pursuit of enjoyable and hassle-free ownership experience,” said Bermaz Motor executive chairman Datuk Seri Ben Yeoh.

“Petronas Syntium full-synthetic engine oil will replace our current use of semi-synthetic engine oil at our Bermaz Motor dealerships. Beginning next month, the use of full synthetic engine oil will retrospectively apply to all vehicles under the Free Service Maintenance without additional cost to our customers.

“Taking care of owners and their vehicles is centric to the emotional journey. We will continuously pursue our brand promise, and the ownership experience will remain our core competitive advantage. We want to make a difference.”

This follows the recent announcement of service business reopening on May 12, where:

- Bermaz launched another industry-first service breakthrough of Mazda Contactless Service in response to Covid-19 on the need for social distancing.

Mazda owners can enjoy convenient last-mile doorstep service with the choice of Collect & Deliver or Mobile Service.

To address the safety concerns of the customers and employees, the vehicle is disinfected before and after service.

Mazda Contactless Service and Disinfectant Service are complimentary for Mazda owners.

- Bermaz also extended the validity of five years warranty and five years free service maintenance to Mazda owners affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Bermaz is committed to ensuring Mazda owners experience flexibility during these trying times.

The five years warranty and five years free service maintenance is also one of industry-first service breakthrough introduced by Bermaz, to ensure the economic environment will not constrain the upkeep and roadworthiness of Mazda cars.

Regular care and maintenance support the retention of residue value and longer lifespan of Mazda vehicles.

The company stated that Bermaz “believes that owning a car is an emotional journey and is committed to engage Mazda owners for an enjoyable and hassle-free ownership experience.

“Bermaz over the years has built up a strong customer loyalty base, with customers’ interest at the centre of their business model. Our latest efforts to retrospectively upgrade existing customers’ free service maintenance package validated our pledged commitment.”

PLMM CEO Hardeep Kirpal Singh said: We are very pleased to be working with Bermaz Motor in supplying our latest Petronas Syntium with Cooltech technology which has been formulated to fight against excessive engine heat for better engine performance.

“Bermaz Motor is a brand trusted for delivering the best customer experience, a commitment that resonates with Petronas as well, and we are excited in bringing greater experiences to our customers through this partnership.”