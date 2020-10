MAZDA Corporation has announced a product recall to replace the fuel delivery module (fuel pump) in the vehicles involved, as a precautionary measure.

Based on the information received from Mazda Corporation Japan, a total of 19,685 units of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia are affected in the product recall.

The models affected are; Mazda2, Mazda3, Mazda6, CX-3, CX-5 & CX-9 manufactured between 2017 and 2019.

“As the sole distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor, together with Mazda Corporation, is looking seriously into resolving the matter as swiftly as possible.

“The safety of the customers is of the utmost priority, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

“Bermaz Motor would also like to reassure that all its year 2020 production models are not affected in this product recall.

“This product recall is necessary as a preventive measure to address the possibility of loss of engine power or vehicle stalling caused by the fuel pump module.”

The product recall is also in line with the fuel pump recall in other affected countries including China, Asean countries and other countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Central America and the Caribbean).

The models and the number of units affected in Malaysia are:

- Mazda2: 2,028 units

- Mazda3: 1,441 units

- Mazda6: 13 units

- Mazda CX-3: 381 units

- Mazda CX-5: 15,780 units

- Mazda CX-9: 42 units

Affected customers will be informed via notification letters and mobile SMS, which will include details of the product recall.

Upon receipt of notification to replace the fuel pump, Bermaz Motor urges all affected customers to contact any Bermaz authorised service centres to make an appointment.

The replacement of the affected fuel pump is free of charge and all costs related to this replacement activity will be borne by Bermaz Motor.

The duration of repair service is estimated to take approximately 1.5 hours or slightly longer depending on the model and the service centre workload at the time of appointment. The replacement stocks will be available in stages.

Vehicle owners can obtain more information on this product recall or check their vehicle chassis number via https://mazda.com.my/mazda-recall-information-centre.

“In the case of customers experiencing unusual condition while driving, it is important to stop the vehicle in a safe place and contact the Bermaz authorised dealer or service centre for next step.”