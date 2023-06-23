Mazda Resumes Rotary Engine Mass Production

BEFORE Mazda officially confirmed the return of the rotary engine in January, there had been years of Internet rumours about the rotary engine’s comeback since the production of the RX-8 came to an end 11 years ago.

When we hear the mention of the rotary engine, we immediately think of the RX-7 or RX-8. Sadly, that was not the case here. Mazda officially confirmed the return of the rotary engine in January, but to our disappointment, it presented the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV, a tiny crossover with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

On June 22, the company’s Ujina Plant No. 1 in Hiroshima, Japan, began mass manufacturing of the unconventional petrol engine acting as a range extender.

The business has built 1.99 million automobiles with rotary engines thus far. According to numerous patents, Mazda is still interested in developing a new sports car using a rotary engine. However, there is a long way to go from patenting a technology used in a road-going car.

The powertrain development division’s assistant manager stated at the start of the year that the “rotary is our symbol.” A performance application is still “a dream,” said Yoshiaki Noguchi, but the time is not perfect right now. Fans would not object to an identical manufacturing model even though the RX-Vision concept depicting a rotary-powered sports car is almost eight years old. It was actually sold, just as a scale model.

Closer to home, Bermaz Motor sells the Mazda MX-30 EV with prices topping out at RM198,780.