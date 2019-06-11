Mazda to finally join vehicle electrification movement in 2020

WHILE electrification is taking the automotive industry by storm, Mazda has yet to jump on that bandwagon despite all the biggest automakers adding more hybrid or fully-electric models to their portfolios each year; with electrification spilling over into motorcycles, public transportation vehicles, and even bicycles, vehicle manufacturers have demonstrated that this is a trend that will stay, and Mazda announced last week that the company will finally get on board – next year.

Company CEO Akira Marumoto told Automotive News Europe that Mazda would debut the brand's first battery-electric vehicle in 2020.

In 2021 or 2022, multiple plug-in hybrid models are expected to be released, which should help the company reach strict European CO2 emissions standards over upcoming years.

While Mazda is currently working with Toyota to develop a new EV architecture, Marumoto promises that the EV to be launched next year will be on a Mazda-specific architecture.

He also noted that by 2030, the company intends for all vehicles in the portfolio to be offered with some sort of electrification. – AFP Relaxnews