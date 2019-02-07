Mazda to unveil new SUV at Geneva Motor Show

MAZDA has announced plans to showcase a new SUV in a world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which runs on March 7-17.

This SUV will be the second model in a new generation of vehicles from Mazda, inaugurated with the new Mazda3, integrating the brand's latest-generation SkyActiv-Vehicle Architecture.

Expected to be a relatively compact model, the SUV will add to the range already featuring the CX-3 and CX-5.

For the time being, Mazda has only released a shadowy image of the vehicle, revealing its rear light profile, and has not detailed any technical specifications for the upcoming model.

Alongside this new SUV, Mazda will also be showcasing a special 30th anniversary edition of the MX-5, as well as a new version of the Mazda3 sedan.

The brand's top-selling CX-5 will also be in the spotlight. – AFP Relaxnews