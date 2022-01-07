Mazda2 Hybrid to be introduced in Europe

MAZDA Motor Corporation recently announced that it will introduce the Mazda2 Hybrid (pix) in Europe sometime during the second quarter of the year.

The Mazda2 Hybrid will be an OEM model supplied by Toyota Motor Europe, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation and will be added to the Mazda2 lineup in Europe and sold as Mazda’s own brand vehicle.

The company said that the hybrid Mazda offers the nimble handling of a compact car, high-quality ride, a comfortable cabin and the latest safety technology.

Furthermore, the model is powered by a hybrid system with an inline three-cylinder 1.5-litre engine and boasts low fuel consumption and a powerful, seamless driving experience.

Establishing a basic agreement for a business alliance in 2015, Toyota and Mazda have since been collaborating in various fields, including advanced technologies, a joint venture plant and sales finance.

The Toyota Hybrid System-based model is just one of many results of the alliance.

“In line with our Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 vision, Mazda will respond to environmental regulations and market needs via our multi-solution approach and deliver optimal products to our customers,” said the company.

“Mazda aims to become a brand that creates special bonds with customers by offering the joy of driving and committing ourselves to preserve our beautiful earth, enrich people’s lives and make a bountiful society that lifts everybody’s spirits.”