$!MC20 Product Design of the Year award winner

THE Maserati MC20 received the award for “Product Design of the Year” 2021 from the European Product Design Award on Monday.
The new Maserati super sports car also was honoured with “Top Design Winner” in Transportation/Auto/Truck/Mobile Home and “Winner” in Transportation/Other Transportation Design categories.
The European Product Design Award is a design competition created to recognise the efforts of talented international product designers.
Thousands of design projects from every corner of the globe are vetted and evaluated by the jury panel to select the most aesthetically exciting, functional and innovative products.
Klaus Busse, Maserati head of design, said: “Our mission was to design a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we’ve achieved our goal with MC20.
“We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team, who have made a whole-hearted commitment to this unique project.”
MC20, designed by the Centro Stile Maserati in Turin, is a mix of elegance and sporting prowess.
The super sports car is a genuine masterpiece of style, the first of its kind and the halo car with which Maserati inaugurated its new era.
It is innovative by nature and every design detail is functional – the butterfly doors, for example, are not only stunningly beautiful, but they also improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin.
The new super sports car represents the pure form of speed, in true Maserati-style – a work of sculptural engineering previewing the direction of the brand’s aesthetic future.
In fact, the focus on performance led to the conception of a car with a distinct personality, refined aerodynamics and unmistakable lines that render it unique.
A car whose superb looks conceal an uncompromisingly sporty soul, with the new 630hp V6 Nettuno engine that delivers zero to 100km/h acceleration in 2.88 seconds and a top speed over 326km/h.
The patented engine was conceived, developed, designed and built entirely by Maserati and uses a pre-chamber combustion technology derived from Formula 1 engines.
Maserati MC20 super sports car is genuinely a 100% made in Italy car, developed by the Maserati Innovation Lab and built at the historic Modena plant.