$!MC20 Product Design of the Year award winner

THE Maserati MC20 received the award for “Product Design of the Year” 2021 from the European Product Design Award on Monday.

The new Maserati super sports car also was honoured with “Top Design Winner” in Transportation/Auto/Truck/Mobile Home and “Winner” in Transportation/Other Transportation Design categories.

The European Product Design Award is a design competition created to recognise the efforts of talented international product designers.

Thousands of design projects from every corner of the globe are vetted and evaluated by the jury panel to select the most aesthetically exciting, functional and innovative products.

Klaus Busse, Maserati head of design, said: “Our mission was to design a car that would be remembered in the future as the model that launched the Maserati New Era. And I think we’ve achieved our goal with MC20.

“We are honoured to receive this coveted accolade, which recognises the work of an entire team, who have made a whole-hearted commitment to this unique project.”

MC20, designed by the Centro Stile Maserati in Turin, is a mix of elegance and sporting prowess.