$!McLaren Automotive To Collaborate With Stealth Fighter People At ‘Skunk Works’

MCLAREN Automotive will be collaborating with Lockheed Martin’s ‘Skunk Works’ to assess a futuristic design methodology. ‘Skunk Works’ is the nickname of the aerospace company’s advanced development projects division, which goes back to 1943, where aircraft like the twin-tail P-38 Lightning of World War II as well as the first Stealth Fighter were developed in secrecy.

McLaren’s collaboration project will focus on deploying a new Skunk Works design system, developed for the world of aviation, into the realms of high-performance, cutting-edge automotive supercar design.

The pioneering software sets the parameters for high-speed systems more accurately and swiftly than traditional design methods. McLaren scientists and engineers will work alongside counterparts at Skunk Works to test and explore how this cutting-edge technology could be employed commercially in the automotive design world.

To mark the start of the technology collaboration, both companies showcased some of their latest projects at Skunk Works headquarters in the Californian desert. A McLaren Artura hybrid hypercar was parked next to the Darkstar, a concept hypersonic aircraft which Skunk Works designers had helped create for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie.