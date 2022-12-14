$!McLaren Automotive To Collaborate With Stealth Fighter People At ‘Skunk Works’

MCLAREN Automotive will be collaborating with Lockheed Martin’s ‘Skunk Works’ to assess a futuristic design methodology. ‘Skunk Works’ is the nickname of the aerospace company’s advanced development projects division, which goes back to 1943, where aircraft like the twin-tail P-38 Lightning of World War II as well as the first Stealth Fighter were developed in secrecy.
McLaren’s collaboration project will focus on deploying a new Skunk Works design system, developed for the world of aviation, into the realms of high-performance, cutting-edge automotive supercar design.
The pioneering software sets the parameters for high-speed systems more accurately and swiftly than traditional design methods. McLaren scientists and engineers will work alongside counterparts at Skunk Works to test and explore how this cutting-edge technology could be employed commercially in the automotive design world.
To mark the start of the technology collaboration, both companies showcased some of their latest projects at Skunk Works headquarters in the Californian desert. A McLaren Artura hybrid hypercar was parked next to the Darkstar, a concept hypersonic aircraft which Skunk Works designers had helped create for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ movie.
How much of the Darkstar is based on whatever secret project is going on is unknown but the design looked so convincing that the Chinese repositioned their satellite to photograph it when it was being used for filming during the movie. More recently, the Darkstar was displayed at an event at Edwards Air Force Base in California, where many experimental aircraft are tested.
The Artura is also an advanced vehicle, the first-ever series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar by McLaren. It is the brand’s first model built on the all-new McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) which is uniquely optimized for HPH powertrains, and features an all-new twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with an e-motor.
“McLaren is a pioneering company that has always pushed boundaries and sought out new innovative and disruptive solutions to making the ultimate supercars. Working alongside an iconic company such as Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, renowned for their visionary focus on the future, is a natural fit. We hope this is the start of a longer and deeper collaboration that will benefit our customers in the long-term,” said Darren Goddard, Chief Technical Officer at McLaren Automotive.