MCLAREN Automotive recently revealed another landmark model, the 765LT Spider. Complementing the 765LT “Longtail” coupe unveiled last year – all of which are sold – the new Spider is McLaren’s most powerful-ever convertible supercar and brings highest-ever levels of driver engagement to the McLaren LT experience. Engineered in addition with the other core attributes intrinsic to any McLaren Longtail – minimised weight, track-focused dynamics and optimised aerodynamics – the 765LT Spider has all of the class-leading abilities of the coupe and also meets the LT demand for exclusivity – just 765 cars will be available globally for customer order. Carrying over the coupe’s dynamic and aerodynamic DNA with no structural compromise and only a minimal 49kg weight increase – primarily from the retractable hard top (RHT) and accompanying operating mechanism – the 765LT Spider weighs in at just 1,388kg (DIN weight), which is 80kg lighter than a 720S Spider and circa 100kg lighter than its closest comparable competitor. The electrically operated, one-piece carbon fibre RHT enables open-top motoring in just 11 seconds and operates at speeds of up to 50km/h, bringing the dramatic soundtrack of the quad-exit titanium exhaust system into the cabin to take driver engagement into another dimension.

The immense performance and dynamic prowess of the new Spider – already proven in the 765LT coupe – are enhanced by three compelling factors: the stability of its MonoCage II-S structure, the game-changing design of its one-piece RHT roof and the ongoing determination of McLaren engineers to pursue the company’s philosophy of super-lightweight engineering. The Spider version of the carbon fibre MonoCage II – designated MonoCage II-S – was developed alongside the coupe monocoque and shares most of its structural elements, including the windscreen surround. Such is the strength and stiffness of the structure that no additional bracing is required over the coupe – another weight-optimising factor. At the rear of the car, carbon fibre structural supports are fully bonded into the chassis to provide rollover protection.

The convertible roof design plays an integral role in the structure, featuring a carbon fibre frame within the RHT panel and creating a full carbon fibre shell when closed. Like every LT, the new Spider is designed to excel on track, however the extra dimension of theatre and drama offered by the convertible roof also makes it an even more immersive and compelling car to drive on the road. With the same highly evolved aerodynamic package as the coupe – although with active rear wing calibration revised to reflect whether the roof is up or down and a recalibration of the dampers to account for the minor increase in weight – the Spider matches the coupe’s outstanding aero performance in every respect, with class-leading downforce 25% greater than that of a 720S Spider. Performance is ferocious, the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 754.5hp – giving the 765LT Spider a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 590hp-per-tonne at lightest dry weight – and 800Nm of torque.