$!Mercedes-AMG E63S 4Matic+: ‘New level of driving experience’

MERCEDES-Benz Malaysia yesterday announced the availability of the new Mercedes-AMG E63S 4Matic+, introducing outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level. Powered by a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that is able to take the super saloon from standstill to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds – to a 300km/h top speed, it is the latest addition to the Mercedes-Benz Dream Cars collection.

Handcrafted heart Its AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with two twin-scroll turbochargers holds 612 horses and a maximum torque of 850Nm. It is available across a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500rpm, thus “conveying the feeling of effortless superiority with every accelerator pedal position”. When the driver has selected the “Comfort” drive programme, the cylinder deactivation system is available in a wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four- or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not have to relinquish any comfort.

The car’s dynamic engine mounts solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics. The mounts are quickly and variably able to adapt their stiffness to the driving conditions and requirements. These measures enhance the vehicle’s precision when driven dynamically, while the soft setting increases comfort tangibly. Emotional, powerful Bold new looks from every angle, the new E63S 4matic+ has redesigned LED headlamps, a new expression of the vertical-bar AMG grille and a deep front apron with aggressive air intakes that add up to a more commanding presence.

The rear is dramatically reshaped as well, with new horizontally-oriented LED tail lamps adding sporty distinction. Flared side sills, twin power domes on the bonnet and a rear apron with functional diffuser assert the extensive attention to aerodynamic and visual detail. The reshaped rear apron emphasises the broad effect and has a positive effect on aerodynamics. The 20-inch, five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels are also aerodynamically optimised with a wider aero rim edge.

New body colours include Polar White, Obsidian Black Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Nautic Blue Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, High-Tech Silver Metallic, Designo Selenite Grey Magno, Designo Spectral Blue Magno, Designo Diamond White Bright and Designo Hyacinth Red Metallic. Further individual focuses can be set with the AMG Night Package. The exterior mirror housings, window frames, trim insert in the longitudinal members and trim elements in the front and rear apron are kept in high-gloss black. Upholstery for the AMG seats are in nappa leather, combining secure lateral support with high comfort on long journeys and have an AMG-specific seat upholstery layout with an “AMG” badge in the front of each seat backs.

New AMG steering wheel With a distinctive twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons, the new AMG Performance steering wheel with three-rounded twin spokes combines stability with lightness. The cover is in a combination of leather and Dinamica microfibre. The steering assistance assigns to the various stages of the AMG Dynamics system. Comfortable steering tuning is set in “Basic”. In “Advanced” and “Master/Pro”, the driver receives incrementally more feedback about the driving status thanks to sportier steering tuning.

High efficiency nine-speeder The AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed transmission tuned especially to the requirements of the performance models. The autonomous software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts while the double-clutching function makes for an emotive gear shifting experience. A wet multi-plate start-off clutch replaces the torque converter. It saves weight and optimises response, especially when accelerating or coming off the power.

Variable AWD with Drift Mode The E63S 4Matic+ is equipped with the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction on any surface. It is still possible to drift, thanks to fully variable torque distribution with the Drift Mode integrated into the car.

This activates through the “Race” drive programme using the shift paddles, once the ESP deactivates and the transmission is in manual mode. When Drift Mode is active, the vehicle becomes a purely rear-wheel-drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again. For improved traction and driving dynamics, the performance models are equipped with an electronically regulated rear axle-locking differential.

This reduces the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without any control intervention in the braking system. The driver is able to accelerate out of bends earlier and more powerfully. The car remains more stable when braking from high speeds; the locking differential improves traction when moving off. AMG Dynamic Select With the Dynamic Select drive programmes, up to six options are available including “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “Individual” and “Race” – ranging from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the Dynamic Select drive programmes, the driver has the option of switching directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts execute exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-up selections can be as specific as needed.

‘Hey Mercedes’, enhanced In many countries, MBUX now addresses the customer with the familiar form of “you” rather than more formally. In hopes that this will help reinforce the emotional tie between the customer and MBUX as a personal assistant. As a further new feature, it is possible to have the weather forecast for specific regions read out – in virtually all languages.

A further highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad, the intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings. The two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays blend visually beneath a shared glass cover to form the widescreen cockpit.