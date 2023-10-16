$!Mercedes-AMG Unveils Upgrades For GLA 45 S 4MATIC+

MERCEDES-AMG has raised the bar with upgrades to its compact performance SUV, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+. These enhancements encompass both visual and technical facets, cementing its position as a powerful and stylish compact SUV.

One of the key highlights is the redesigned front apron and the inclusion of the distinctive AMG crest on the bonnet. The entire lighting system has been upgraded to LED technology, including a new light signature for the headlights and rear lights, providing a subtle yet distinctive visual touch. The Multibeam LED main headlights are now offered as an optional feature.

On the exterior, the vehicle’s powerful character is emphasized by wheel arch extensions that are now body-colored, departing from the black components on the predecessor model. The standard 20-inch wheels and red brake callipers enhance its sporty appeal. At the rear, the round twin tailpipe trim and roof spoiler lip underline its status as the most potent version of the GLA family.

Moving to the interior, the latest generation of the AMG Performance steering wheel is now a standard feature. It incorporates AMG steering wheel buttons with bright displays and intuitive operating logic, allowing the driver to control vital driving functions and driving programs. The MBUX infotainment system is upgraded, offering a new AMG-specific screen design and an extended range of functions. Connectivity is enhanced with wireless interfacing for smartphones through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional USB charging power and a USB-C port further improve connectivity options.

Moreover, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ offers new exterior and interior options, including three light-alloy wheels and a range of upholstery covers for the seats, providing a modern and customisable interior feel.

Under the hood, it houses a potent AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine, delivering an impressive 421hp of output. This compact SUV accelerates from zero to 100km/h in a mere 4.3 seconds and boasts a top speed of 270km/h. The AMG Speedshift DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures agile power transmission.

The GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ is complemented by the standard Race driving program and the fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ with AMG Torque Control. This dynamic duo amplifies the driving experience, distributing power variably between the front and rear axles as well as selectively between the left and right rear wheels.

The pricing details for the 2024 GLA 45 S 4Matic+ is yet to be announced.