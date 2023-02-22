Mercedes-Benz G-Class Becomes Unique Art Piece

THE Mercedes-Benz G-Class is an iconic vehicle that can draw attention in Beverly Hills and also transport its occupants across Siberia. The functional form in the original model launched in 1979 has been retained even as such vehicles evolved into the ‘crossovers’ of today.

It is thus an ideal model to be used as the basis for a unique art piece known as PROJECT MONDO G, a merging of automotive and fashion design in a collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Moncler, a fashion house famous for its luxury and high quality outerwear and related accessories.

PROJECT MONDO G recreates the iconic G-Class (also known as G-Wagen in its early years) with the distinctive design codes of Moncler by merging the characteristic features of the SUV with Moncler’s puffer jacket. The collaborative art piece, which marks Moncler’s first automotive partnership, was presented today at the brand’s ‘The Art of Genius’ live show in London.

While there is a contrast between the cubic design of the G-Class and the soft, flowing lines of the quilted textile, unmistakable and inimitable are the functionality of both products.

The fusion of opposites gives rise to PROJECT MONDO G as a sculptural object. It demonstrates the transformation of a formerly pure utility-focused object into a 2.8-metre tall design that weighs 2.5 tons.

The visualization stages an otherworldly winter landscape at its launch site is inspired by the main themes of outdoor durability and limitless discovery opportunities with the off-roader G-Class as basis of PROJECT MONDO G and the puffer jacket of Moncler. The look and feel is an imaginary universe with low gravity that interprets the art piece with fashionable moments by models wearing conceptual looks designed with Moncler collection items.

One of the characteristic features that have a concrete connection to the original products and additionally create contrasts is the rough patina that serves as visible trace of use. This suggests functionality and practicality, and forms the visual counterpoint to the perfect, high-gloss reflective surfaces that underpin the claim to luxury.

The PROJECT MONDO G also has a huge zipper, another deliberately striking and eye-catching element. The zipper is a practical reference to the versatility and variability of both products, vehicle and jacket.

“Two strong luxury brands offer an extraordinary new experience by combining automotive and fashion world united in one piece. Because of over-dimensional and exaggerated language of forms, it’s polarizing art to set new impulses and trends,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer at Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

“The collaboration with Moncler inspired us to create a real iconic sculpture on wheels – a very bold design statement: our PROJECT MONDO G. Based on our design philosophy Sensual Purity, this art piece merges extremely contrasting forms and surfaces: spacecraft shiny materials with a used patina look; strong geometry of the G-Class with organic forms of Moncler puffer jackets,” he explained.