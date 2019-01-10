Mercedes-Benz M’sia fifth consecutive record year

LAST year was the fifth consecutive record year for Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM), which recorded an “extraordinary” performance of 13,079 vehicles sold, translating into a 9% overall growth.

“Capturing a 2.4% market share*, the achievement cements Mercedes-Benz as the undisputed luxury lifestyle brand in Malaysia and the global arena,” it proclaimed.

MBM President and CEO Claus Weidner said: “Our efforts to invigorate the brand experience for our increasingly diverse fans have been fruitful and we are happy to retain our position as the Number One luxury lifestyle brand.

“Our great combination of Best Products, Best Service and Best Customer Experience continues to drive the brand’s success and we assure our customers and fans that this will continue to be our focus.”

In 2018, MBM’s performance was spearheaded by its locally-produced limousines, which recorded 7,910 units sold.

Following closely were the Mercedes-Benz SUVs with 2,613 units sold, particularly by the locally produced Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 and GLC 250. The German marque expects continued positive demand for this segment.

Mercedes-Benz’s compact cars recorded a total of 1,875 units sold, while the Mercedes-Benz Dream Cars recorded a total of 662 units sold, a 77% growth for the three-pointed star’s “brand shapers”.

“The 20 vehicle launches spread throughout 2018 sustained the healthy momentum of demand for Mercedes-Benz vehicles,” says the company.

The key launches included the locally-assembled Mercedes-AMG C 43 and GLC 43, Mercedes-AMG E 53 Sedan and Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupé, its New Dream Cars Collection, the New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Family, and the all-new Mercedes-Benz A-Class and new generation C-Class.

*As of YTD November 2018.